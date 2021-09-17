CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant alum Ramirez breaks JC school record, Dorantes runs personal best

Cover picture for the articleFormer Mount Pleasant runner Bryan Ramirez, a sophomore at Jacksonville College, recently broke the school record in the men’s 8K run during the team’s performance at the East Texas Shoot Out, held last week at Texas A&M-Commerce. Ramirez finished with a time of 26:19, not only good for a school record, but also eighth place overall. “Bryan ran the race to perfection,” JC head cross country…

