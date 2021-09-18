CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'I'm not trying to show anybody anything' vs. Saints

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the New Orleans’ Saints recent stranglehold on the NFC South, there will be no extra motivation for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. When speaking with reporters on Friday, head coach Matt Rhule shot down any possible notion of the Panthers wanting to prove something to the Saints in their Week 2 matchup. He believes his team’s focus on winning is consistent, no matter the opponent.

