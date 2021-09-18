3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2

The Steelers loss to the Las Vegas Raiders exposed the shortcomings of an ineffective offense and lack of depth on the defense. I know what you’re thinking: we are only two games into the 2021 NFL season and we are already bemoaning one loss. It’s one loss! Why are even discussing it? Well, here’s my retort to the aforementioned questions. We are discussing one loss because it was not only a conference loss, but it was a loss that could have and should have been a win for the Steelers.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO