3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2
The Raiders have the daunting task of being the visitors in a clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at Heinz Stadium on Sunday. By now, it is common knowledge that the Pittsburgh Steelers defense gave headaches to All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills last week. However, the Las Vegas Raiders may present a tougher challenge than the Bills, as ludicrous as this may sound at first.justblogbaby.com
Comments / 0