Three Reasons why FAU will win or lose against Fordham

The FAU Owls will look to continue to extend their nine-game home winning streak to 10 games over the Fordham Rams. Depending on the sportsbook, FAU is about 32 point favorite over Fordham, who is currently 0-2 after a blowout loss to Nebraska and a nail-biting loss to Monmouth. Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry will look to continue his strong start to the season, in which he has thrown for 598 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions through two games.