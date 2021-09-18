6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 2 matchup vs. Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time during Week 2, playing under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. It will be a tough game for Baltimore, especially with all of the injuries that the team has sustained so far.

After a tough Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Ravens will look to bounce back in a big way. However, Kansas City poses a very real threat to drop Baltimore to 0-2. Despite that, not all hope is lost for the Ravens, who still have a good amount of talent on their roster.

Below we take a look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs.

The Ravens have no fumbles, no interceptions in turnover-free performance

A big storyline from Baltimore’s Week 1 loss to the Raiders was the amount of fumbles that the Ravens put on the ground. Lamar Jackson fumbled the football three times and lost two of them, while Devin Duvernay had one himself.

If Baltimore turns the ball over on Sunday night against the Chiefs and gives the ball to Patrick Mahomes in good field position, the Ravens could put themselves in a hole they won’t be able to dig themselves out of. It feels like Baltimore has focused in on the fumbles and will look to protect the ball a lot better in Week 2.

Lamar Jackson will throw for 300 yards

The Kansas City Chiefs defense did not fend well against the arm of Baker Mayfield and the Browns in Week 1. Mayfield completed 21-28 pass attempts for 321 yards, while also throwing an interception.

If the Chiefs’ defense looks to contain the legs of Lamar Jackson, the fourth-year quarterback could have to air the ball out a lot in this game. The Ravens could also be playing from behind which would give Jackson more incentive to throw.

Baltimore's offensive line allows less than three sacks

This is a rather bold prediction considering a few things. For one, the Ravens’ offensive line didn’t look good in their Week 1 game against the Raiders, with players such as Alejandro Villanueva and Ronnie Stanley struggling. Two, Baltimore is already going through some injury concerns on their line, with Tyre Phillips now on injured reserve and Stanley questionable to play with an ankle injury.

Kansas City also has a few very good pass rushers in Chris Jones, Frank Clark and others. The Ravens allowed three sacks (and a lot of pressures) to the Las Vegas on Monday night, but if that was because the line was getting used to each other on the field, they could perform a little bit better against the Chiefs.

The Ravens' defense notches 3 interceptions

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league and has shown the ability to rarely make mistakes. But miscues can happen when they’re least expected.

The Chiefs will be coming into a packed M&T Bank Stadium – which has not been filled since 2019. The fanbase will be loud and could make it hard for Mahomes to call and/or switch plays at the line, as well as make it hard for the rest of the Kansas City offense to hear the plays if the quarterback does try to audible.

Baltimore's pass rush sacks Patrick Mahomes at least four times

One of the biggest keys to the game for the Ravens is the ability to generate pressure on Patrick Mahomes without blitzing. If they can do that as well as confuse him, it could lead to some mistakes from the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Baltimore showed some flashes in the pass rushing department during their Week 1 loss to the Raiders, but struggled at times as well, especially when it mattered. Going up against a Chiefs offensive line that has five new starters on it, the Ravens could take advantage and see big games from players such as Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh and more.

The Ravens upset the Chiefs

This is probably my boldest prediction ever. The Ravens have not defeated the Chiefs since Lamar Jackson has taken over the reigns at quarterback, and a plethora of injuries has Baltimore staring 0-2 in the face unless they can put together a masterful performance.

With fans back in the stands and feeding off the energy of the crowd, Jackson could have a big game – both through the air and on the ground. This could be the game that he finally gets the Chiefs off of his back.

