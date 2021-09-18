'Still I Rise' Suicide Prevention Walk moved to month-long virtual event

The fourth annual "Still I Rise" suicide prevention one-mile walk that was set for this weekend in downtown Williamsburg has now been moved to a virtual event throughout the month of September due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. | File Photo

WILLIAMSBURG—September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness, spread hope and encourage people to reach out for help on an often stigmatized topic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the United States in 2019, claiming the lives of over 47,500 people. In 2019, there were nearly two and half times as many suicides in the United States as there were homicides.

Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or background, and is often the result of an untreated mental health condition.

In 2018, the “Still I Rise” Suicide Prevention Walk began as a way to honor the memory of Whitley County teen Bethany Lawson.

The fourth annual “Still I Rise” suicide prevention one-mile walk that was set for this weekend in downtown Williamsburg has now been moved to a virtual event throughout the month of September due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Community members are encouraged to walk the one-mile route, which will be marked throughout downtown Williamsburg, at their own convenience. Organizers are asking that community members still participate in the walk to help spread awareness.

Those who had pre-registered for the event online can still pick up their T-shirts on Saturday, though, at Bill Woods Park from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately. If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255) or text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line. You can also visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.