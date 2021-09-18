CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, KY

'Still I Rise' Suicide Prevention Walk moved to month-long virtual event

By Emily Adams-Bentley
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4KP9_0c0Ibov700
The fourth annual "Still I Rise" suicide prevention one-mile walk that was set for this weekend in downtown Williamsburg has now been moved to a virtual event throughout the month of September due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. | File Photo 

WILLIAMSBURG—September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness, spread hope and encourage people to reach out for help on an often stigmatized topic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the United States in 2019, claiming the lives of over 47,500 people. In 2019, there were nearly two and half times as many suicides in the United States as there were homicides.

Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or background, and is often the result of an untreated mental health condition.

In 2018, the “Still I Rise” Suicide Prevention Walk began as a way to honor the memory of Whitley County teen Bethany Lawson.

The fourth annual “Still I Rise” suicide prevention one-mile walk that was set for this weekend in downtown Williamsburg has now been moved to a virtual event throughout the month of September due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Community members are encouraged to walk the one-mile route, which will be marked throughout downtown Williamsburg, at their own convenience. Organizers are asking that community members still participate in the walk to help spread awareness.

Those who had pre-registered for the event online can still pick up their T-shirts on Saturday, though, at Bill Woods Park from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately. If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255) or text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line. You can also visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
City
Bethany, KY
Whitley County, KY
Society
Whitley County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
County
Whitley County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
CNN

Thousands of teachers may be forced out of NYC schools next week because of vaccine mandate

New York (CNN) — Thousands of New York City teachers may not be in the classroom come Tuesday morning because they have not been vaccinated against coronavirus. That's the morning after a city vaccine mandate for educators goes into effect. Unions representing classroom teachers, principals and supervisors say the mandate's introduction has been so poorly handled that many school employees will be suspended, resulting in unsafe schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Awareness#Virtual Event#Nami
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
2K+
Followers
106
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy