CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Save $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV at Best Buy this weekend

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLED TVs have developed a reputation for being sharp, clean, fragile, but also remarkably expensive. But this weekend you can save a whopping $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV from Sony at Best Buy. At just 2.3-inches thick without its stand, the A8H, much like other OLED screens, is impossibly slim. This makes it ideal for wall mounting especially for anyone in pursuit of that ultra-clean, Ikea catalog aesthetic. In terms of apps, the A8H has access to the Android TV catalog and offers voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay2. Besides having 4 HDMI ports that include a single audio return channel, the A8H also has a trio of USB ports and built-in Bluetooth for everything else.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 43-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for a new 43-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has the deal for you with the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $300 right now. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you need to hit the buy button now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dreaming of an OLED TV? This 55-inch 4K TV deal will make it a reality

Right now, you can buy one of the best 4K TVs out there for less, courtesy of an awesome deal on the LG 55-inch C1 4K TV at Walmart. Normally priced at $2,000, you can snap it up for just $1,500, saving you a huge $500 on the usual price. A fantastic OLED TV in every way, this is an offer you’re really not going to want to miss out on. Expect stock to be strictly limited when it’s being sold at this great a price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Samsung Tv#Android Tv#Sony Tv#Best Buy#A8h#Alexa#Hdmi#Usb#Razer Nommo Pro Razer#The Beats Solo 3 Wireless#Target#Ios#Tb#Newegg#Ssd#Mb S#Samsung Hw Q950a Soundbar
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest (good) 43-inch 4K TV you can buy today

Best Buy is offering the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for $300 today, down from the usual $400. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you’ll need to buy it now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Comcast Launches First Streaming Device for Customers Worldwide, Ahead of Its Own TVs

Comcast has launched a new wireless streaming device — the XiOne — that will become the company’s standard platform across the globe. In Europe, the XiOne is enabling the first delivery of video services over internet protocol for Sky customers. It’s currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers, and Comcast is beginning to roll it out in the U.S. to customers with Xfinity Flex (its prior-generation streaming box for broadband-only subscribers). Comcast plans to make the device available across more channels and to its Xfinity X1 customers and syndication partners in the future. The new device is part of...
BUSINESS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, and the third-generation AirPods. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These noise-canceling earbuds are so cheap it might be a mistake

When you’re browsing through headphone deals, some offers that you can find under the likes of AirPods deals and Sony headphone deals may still be too expensive for you. For reliable wireless headphones that you can buy on a tight budget, you should take a look at Walmart’s $87 discount for the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a very affordable $27, from their original price of $114.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Forget foldable phones, Samsung has made a stretchable 13-inch OLED screen

If you thought foldable or rollable screens were advanced, check out the next evolution: stretchable screens. As the name suggests, a stretchable display is one that's able to expand in order to change shape. Even cooler, it has the flexibility to 'throb' out from being flat, like a belly rising from breathing.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Are the Best Places To Buy a TV Online

Between now and Christmas there will be a number of different sales happening to score a great price on a new TV (Black Friday anyone?). But if the thought of dealing with Black Friday crowds makes you cringe, you don’t have to worry. The best part about buying a TV today is you no longer have to fight the Black Friday crowds or leave your Thanksgiving dinner early so you can wait in the snow for Best Buy to open up at midnight. Buying a TV online is the way to go, and incredibly convenient. It’s really no secret what the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4, which Google notes means that...
CELL PHONES
CNET

LG delivers a 32-inch OLED monitor... if you want to pay $4,000

Following Asus' launch in early September of its 4K UHD ProArt Display OLED PA32DC, it looks like LG might be using the same panel for its new 4K UltraFine OLED Pro (32EP950-B), given that it has very similar specs. LG's is DisplayHDR 400 True Black-certified (it's not clear if Asus' is) and supports hardware calibration profiles, though it doesn't have a built-in calibrator like the Asus. But they're both targeted at professional creatives who need -- and can afford -- the high prices. We still don't know how much the Asus costs, as it's not available yet, but LG's is $4,000 and you can get it now.
ELECTRONICS
610 Sports Radio

LG unveils new 325-inch, 8K TV for $1.7 million

Electronics manufacturer LG has unveiled a new television with 8K resolution that measures a massive 325 inches. Previously only available to commercial buyers, the company sees the new direct-view LED (DVLED) screens as a luxury alternative to traditional projectors. These new, organic LEDs create color when a viewer looks directly...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Add The TCL 55-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV To Your Home For Under $600

Amazon has a really great deal on one of the best TCL TVs available right now. The TCL 5-Series 55-inch 4K QLED TV is on sale for just $599. That is good for $100 off of its regular price. And also makes it one of the cheaper QLED TVs that you can buy right now. That makes it a really great deal.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy flash sale: Save on gaming laptops, TVs, & more Today!

This can best time of year to stack up on tech gear — like these headphones deals and 4K TV deals — and Best Buy just sweetened the proposition with an amazing flash sale. Right now, you can score massive discounts on items like Beats By Dre headphones, gaming laptops, 4K TVs, smart alarm clocks from Lenovo, and way more. This is your chance to score some of the hottest gear out there, for way less. What are you waiting for?
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy