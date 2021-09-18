Save $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV at Best Buy this weekend
OLED TVs have developed a reputation for being sharp, clean, fragile, but also remarkably expensive. But this weekend you can save a whopping $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV from Sony at Best Buy. At just 2.3-inches thick without its stand, the A8H, much like other OLED screens, is impossibly slim. This makes it ideal for wall mounting especially for anyone in pursuit of that ultra-clean, Ikea catalog aesthetic. In terms of apps, the A8H has access to the Android TV catalog and offers voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay2. Besides having 4 HDMI ports that include a single audio return channel, the A8H also has a trio of USB ports and built-in Bluetooth for everything else.wmleader.com
Comments / 0