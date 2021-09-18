Valve’s latest Steam Next Fest for upcoming games will open on October 1st

Steam Next Fest is fast approaching with it set to go live on October 1 so Valve has made a fresh trailer to give a little tease on what to expect from it. What is Steam Next Fest? From October 1 - 7 hundreds of demos will be unleashed on Steam for upcoming games. A great chance to get a taste of something you've perhaps had your eye on. Not only that but there will also be a livestream from Valve and developers will also be able to livestream to their store pages, so you can have a chat with teams and ask questions too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO