A rally planned for Saturday at the Arizona Capitol that aims to support “political prisoners” of the January 6 insurrection will feature speakers who are white nationalists, have endorsed Nazi ideology and are facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol alongside GOP legislators. The event is organized by a group that boasts two officials from […] The post GOP lawmakers will appear alongside white nationalists, Nazi apologists, at rally to support insurrectionists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO