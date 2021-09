The TRX/BTC pair was trading at 0.0000024 BTC with a gain of 2.03%. The 24hr trading volume in TRX coin is $1.86 Billion. After making a high till the 0.12 on 15th September, the remarkable rally for the TRX coin entered into a retracement phase. However, for a minor pullback, the coin price has fallen more than what was expected by the coin buyers and has plunged to the crucial support of $0.1. Furthermore, the price has recently taken good support from the 100 EMA line and tried to break the overhead resistance. however, a possibility of an evening pattern candle suggests otherwise.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO