Kingsley, IA

Royce E. Brown

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 7 days ago

Royce E. Brown, 90 of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery with military rites conducted the U.S. Army and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley, IA. Visitation will be Friday 5-7:00 p.m. with the family present at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

