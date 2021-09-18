No. 1 Lakeville South dominates No. 2 Eden Prairie

Lakeville South Football, Facebook

The top two teams in Class 6A walked onto the same field on Friday night but Lakeville South proved it deserves its top ranking as the Cougars demolished No. 2 Eden Prairie 42-7.

The Cougars were led by quarterback Camden Dean, who had three touchdowns on the night. Dean's two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter put Lakeville South on the board and a 13-yard pass to Carson Hansen expanded the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.

After Logan Gareis returned the ensuing kickoff to cut the lead in half, Hansen responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Ian Segna to go send the Cougars into the locker room with a 21-7 lead.

The second half was dominated by Hansen, who ran for three of his four touchdowns in the second half. The Cougars running back ripped off a pair of 64-yard touchdown runs and had a 10-yard run in between as Lakeville South dominated the Eagles in front of a crowd of 6,000 people.

At 3-0, the Cougars staked their claim to being the undisputed top team in 6A. But with a schedule that includes games against No. 5 Rosemount (Oct. 1) and No. 6 Shakopee (Oct 14), the Cougars will be tested throughout the season.