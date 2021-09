Over the next year, the Saginaw School District plans to enlist staff members to help boost enrollment. Supt. Ramont Roberts explained the plan to Board of Education members, saying it’s been negotiated as part of union contracts. Roberts said an enrollment campaign over the next year will have a goal of attracting 500 more students by next fall, and each school building will have its own target. He said staff in buildings that meet their goal will receive a $500 payment, with a chance to double it if both the building goal and district target are met. All staff will receive $500 if the district reaches the 500-student goal.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO