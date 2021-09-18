H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar steel watch features 3D hour & minute hands
Treat a special man in your life to the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar steel watch. Uniquely designed, this sophisticated watch features 3D hands to represent the hours and minutes. Providing you with accurate time, this steel watch instantaneously changes the date and uses a small red arrow and white central hand to show the month with the date at the 4 o’clock position. You can also adjust the date and month forward or backward. Moreover, the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar offers a 12 ATM water-resistance rating and a 168-hour power reserve. Elegantly crafted, it boasts a steel strap and case for excellent durability while accentuating your wrist. Finally, it’s bursting with horizontal strips and sleek enough to wear every day.thegadgetflow.com
