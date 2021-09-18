CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar steel watch features 3D hour & minute hands

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Treat a special man in your life to the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar steel watch. Uniquely designed, this sophisticated watch features 3D hands to represent the hours and minutes. Providing you with accurate time, this steel watch instantaneously changes the date and uses a small red arrow and white central hand to show the month with the date at the 4 o’clock position. You can also adjust the date and month forward or backward. Moreover, the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Perpetual Calendar offers a 12 ATM water-resistance rating and a 168-hour power reserve. Elegantly crafted, it boasts a steel strap and case for excellent durability while accentuating your wrist. Finally, it’s bursting with horizontal strips and sleek enough to wear every day.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Titanium

Audemars Piguet's on a roll, introducing new members of the Royal Oak family so frequently that it's tough to keep up. That salmon-tinged Royal Oak emerged mere weeks ago and we've barely had any time to digest the refined Royal Oak Offshore watches but here comes yet another new timepiece, transformed by the metal that shapes it.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

H. Moser & Cie's HMC 810 Cylindrical Tourbillon Makes Its Way Into a Vantablack Streamliner

H. Moser & Cie has graced its Streamliner with its joint HMC 810 movement that was created alongside MB&F. Least seen in the Endeavour, the Cylindrical Tourbillon features a one-minute flying tourbillon and a cylindrical balance. Time is displayed via a small transparent sapphire dial at the 6 o’clock position. The dial is tilted at a 40-degree angle so that the time remains private for the wearer. Vantablack — the blackest material on the market — returns to fill in the rest of the watch’s main dial as the white hands and hour markers jump out when contrasted with this 99.965% light-absorbing material.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

This Rare Platinum Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Is Now for Sale

A special watch has just landed on Atlanta-based watch dealer SwissWatchExpo’s inventory. The watch in question is a 1996 Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar ref. 3970EP in Platinum. The watch features a manual-wind Caliber 27-70 (Lemania ébauche) movement, a 36mm platinum case, pointed baton hands, a chronograph, diamond hour markers, 24-hour indicator, twin date/month apertures, a moon phase, and leap year indicator.
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Cast Iron Turntable features a powerful motor and durable chassis

Explore a wonderful new music accessory in your home: the Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Cast Iron Turntable. Its motor uses components found on US military’s anti-ballistic missile defense systems and deep space telescopes for unbelievable durability. Comprising of a 25 mm bearing spindle, this motor leads to musical accuracy. So you’ll hear songs how the artists intended them. Moreover, the Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Turntable comprises of a cast iron chassis and ceramic finish that’s developed for use on firearms and vehicle components. In fact, its chassis provides a unique appearance and adds character. All the while, its hollow chambers, which are filled with a unique liquid, minimize vibrations. Overall, combine your music listening experience with a beautiful home accessory.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamliner#Steel#H Moser Cie
Gadget Flow

Wrensilva M1 wooden record console boasts of hand-selected woods and impressive sound

Show off your enthusiasm for vinyl with the Wrensilva M1 wooden record console. This beautiful console consists of hand-selected woods and is available in North-American Walnut or White and North American Walnut. And when it comes to sound, the M1 doesn’t disappoint. In fact, it comes with a Wrensilva solid-state pre-amp and a 300 WPC Class D output- IcePower by Bang & Olufsen. Meanwhile, Sonos technology provides seamless transitions between streaming music and playing vinyl. What’s more, you can pair this console with other Sonos speakers in your home. Plus, you can play all of your favorite music services through the app. Moreover, the turntable is a fully decoupled belt-driven turntable. It also has a VPI 9″ vertical Yoke tonearm. Finally, with 6 different listening modes, you get great sound for all of your favorite media.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

MB&F Is Only Making 25 of Its New LM Perpetual Watches in Palladium

MB&F is making one of its most coveted inventions, the LM Perpetual, in one of the rarest and most prized metals, palladium. The platinum-group metal is a near-perfect material for watches. It has the purity and luster of platinum and an even whiter color, and unlike nickel, which is often alloyed with gold to make it white, palladium is hypoallergenic. It is naturally silver-white, without the need for any other whitening alloy or plating, and it is lightweight by comparison to platinum, making it ideal for large pieces. It is harder than platinum, which makes it even more wearable. The Legacy Machine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gadget Flow

Harber London Magnetic Envelope Sleeve For iPhone features a magnetic closure for security

Keep your phone secure on the go with the Harber London Magnetic Envelope Sleeve For iPhone. Designed with a magnetic closure, it keeps your phone easily accessible and protected in your pocket or bag. Moreover, it includes a charge-through cut hole that makes it convenient to power your phone or connect your headphones without removing the case. Additionally, it uses premium full-grain leather for a naturally stunning quality. This material also forms a unique patina over time while the internal wool felt protects your phone screen. This material is also moisture resistant to discourage any phone damage from rain or spilled drinks. Finally, this accessory is compatible with various iPhone models from the 6S to the 13 Pro Max.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

PENDORA 48E minimalist screwdriver set includes 48 high-precision bits for any DIY task

Tackle virtually any DIY task when you have the PENDORA 48E minimalist screwdriver set. Crafted with both technological utility and a minimalistic design, this set includes 48 high-precision bits to meet your needs while remaining portable enough to take on the go. In fact, it’s ultra lightweight and ergonomically designed for excellent precision with no slip-ups. So you’ll have the perfect tool for any job, whether that’s fixing a phone, tightening a door, or unscrewing a cupboard. Best of all, with electric power at 200 rotations a minute, there’s no manual twisting involved. In fact, operating it is simple thanks to the 2 buttons: clockwise and counterclockwise rotation. And there’s even an integrated LED light. Finally, once all of the bits are in the case, the items won’t come loose. Even if you shake the case or throw it in your bag, the magnetic bit holder keeps everything in place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Gadget Flow

LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display delivers screen sizes of 108 to 325 inches

Upgrade your indoor TV experience with the LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display. Impressively, this home display provides various screen sizes from 108 inches to a show-stopping 325 inches. And you’ll have 9 sizes to choose from to suit your living space. In fact, it uses Dual2K Ultra Stretch to provide a double-wide viewing experience that’s seamless. Best of all, with LG’s fine-pitch LED, it delivers breathtaking resolutions of up to 8K for a high contrast ratio and broad color spectrum. Moreover, this LG cinema display uses DVLED and MicroLED technology for exceptional image quality. With bolder contrasts and brighter hues, you’ll get to really feel the content you’re watching. Overall, this LG cinema display sits on your wall to become the focal attraction while preserving floor space.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Small Brick Card Case stores 12+ cards and banknotes and has a leather exterior

Store over 12 bank cards along with banknotes in the hardgraft Small Brick Card Case. Great for everyday use, this leather case provides easy access to your cards without having to remove the entire bunch. It includes 2 sections: 1 for cards and the other for banknotes. This way, you can keep your money separate to prevent fumbling around at a cash register. Moreover, the hardgraft Small Brick Card Case boasts a wrap-and-snap style that secures your money for peace of mind. Finally, it’s available in various colors—Off Grey, Classic Coal, Coal, and Classic—for a luxurious shade that suits your wardrobe. Overall, kiss goodbye to bulky wallets that are cumbersome and use flimsy materials, and invest in this leather card case.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

OCULT Leather Accessory Pad provides a surface area to organize dedicated daily items

Organize your home or office workstation with the OCULT Leather Accessory Pad. Its purpose is to provide a specific surface area for everyday items including earbuds, smartwatches, perfume bottles, photo frames, and more; the choice is yours. This way, you can declutter your area while having everything you need on display. Offering a surface area of 250 mm x 100 mm, there’s plenty of room to present your accessories. Moreover, the Leather Accessory Pad exudes an elegant, minimalist design that won’t just add functionality to your workspace but accessorize it, too. In fact, it’s available in 3 colors—black, brown, and grey—so there’s a shade for you. Furthermore, its leather finish offers a sense of luxury while cushioning your prized possessions. Not to mention that this material ages gracefully with a wonderfully unique texture.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Knoll MB Lounge Chair 1929 reissue features Marcel Breuer’s signature tubular steel design

Add a touch of modern elegance to your home with the Knoll MB Lounge Chair 1929 reissue. This sophisticated chair features Marcel Breuer’s signature work on tubular steel. It creates a chair frame that appears to be continuous. Meanwhile, the upholstered foam cushion gives your back movement. So despite its contemporary look, this chair is actually quite comfortable to sit in. What’s more, the polished chrome finish catches the eye and adds dimension to any room. Moreover, the armrests consist of natural oak and have a clear finish. That way, you can enjoy this natural material in its own color. Finally, the KnollStudio logo, along with Marcel Breuer’s signature, are stamped into the chair’s base. You’ll love having a 1929 classic that still looks modern today.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Native Union Apple Watch Puck charges up to 5 watts and includes a foldable hinge

Charge your smartwatch easier and discreetly with the Native Union Apple Watch Puck. Designed to connect to type-C MacBooks, iPads, wall chargers, and more, this gadget makes it easier to charge any Apple Watch model at your desk. Offering up to 5 watts of power, it minimizes charging delays. Moreover, this gadget features a foldable hinge that moves to various angles for flexibility: 0°, 45°, and 90°. So you get the versatility you need for charging your Apple device flat or raised. Best of all, the magnetic connector snaps into place for a secure attachment while remaining effortless to remove your watch. Finally, the Native Union Apple Watch Puck has an ultra-compact form and weighs only 0.04 lbs to power your device anywhere—whether that’s at the office or working from home.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case With MagSafe has a silky finish and a microfiber lining

Cushion and protect your smartphone with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case. Unlike traditional smartphone cases, this accessory feels comfortable in your hands while you make calls, text, and more. That’s thanks to its silicone exterior that offers a soft-touch, silky finish while retaining a sturdy grip to minimize drops. The inside of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case has a microfiber lining to gently house your smartphone and prevent scuffs and scrapes. But this case isn’t just practical; it also helps personalize and style your phone. Available in an array of colors—marigold, clover, chalk pink, abyss blue, pink pomelo, midnight, blue jay, and (PRODUCT)RED—there’s plenty of choice. Finally, it includes built-in magnets, so you can wirelessly charge your phone without having to remove the case. That’s convenience at its best!
CELL PHONES
NASA

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Captures a Mars Rock Feature in 3D

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on Sept. 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” (after a medieval abbey in the French Alps) by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Architects Design World's First Houses With '3D-Printed Steel Exoskeleton'

MASK Architects have built the world's first steel 3D printed modular houses and they are quite a sight to see. The new homes are located in Orani, in the city of Sardinia. Architects Öznur Pınar Çer and Danilo Petta have been inspired by the work of artist Costantino Nivola, particularly one of his sculptures called the “La Madre”. The end result is homes that look sort of like butterflies.
DESIGN
Gadget Flow

CAKE Makka versatile electric moped collection features 8 configuration bundles

Get around conveniently with the CAKE Makka versatile electric moped collection. It has 8 configuration bundles, from the Makka clean all the way to the Makka configure your own. So you really can get the electric bike of your dreams with this collection. What’s more, the Makka + rack features a useful rack for skis, snowboards, or surfboards. And the Makka + rear large basket comes with a solid rear basket for your groceries. Additionally, the Makka + child seat and Makka + passenger seat allow you to take an extra person with you safely. Meanwhile, the bike itself is lightweight yet powerful. This way, you can use it on both city streets and off-road adventures quietly and efficiently. Moreover, a compact removable battery provides 2 riding modes, one for extended range and another for balanced performance. Finally, with the state-of-the-art hub motor and EBS, this electric bike is fun and safe to drive.
BICYCLES
Gadget Flow

Opal C1 DSLR 4K webcam for Apple devices features DSLR technology and a fast, glass lens

Filter out the dog barking, the doorbell chiming, and other background noise during a videoconference with the Opal C1 DSLR 4K webcam for Apple devices. The Opal C1 features a glass lens that allows in 2.4 times more light than any other webcam. So, even if the lighting in the room is dim, it’ll showcase brightness and color. Furthermore, with its 7.8 mm, 4K Sony sensor, it delivers vibrant brights and deep blacks. Designed with DSLR technology, MicMesh technology, and 3 microphones, it finds and focuses on your voice for audio that’s clear and concise. Moreover, this 4K webcam for Apple devices features a fast processing chip that runs at 4 trillion operations per second. This enables it to load quickly and in real time. Finally, Intel’s new 14 nanometer VPU chip delivers smooth and crisp visuals, which is great for work-from-home video calls.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
367
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy