The Equalizer

By Clayton Adams
DeSoto Times Today
 7 days ago

A crowd surrounded Jesus as He said, "For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul?" (Mark 8:36). With these words Jesus challenged us to follow him. Jesus taught on all the critical issues of life. John, closing his Gospel, wrote "And there...

www.desototimes.com

6

lakenewsonline.com

What is Apostasy?

Often, we read the Bible and we skim over words without understanding the meaning. Or if you aren’t paying attention, you read a different word than what was on the page. Apostasy is one of those words, what does it mean when Paul was falsely accusing of teaching the Jews apostasy from Moses? The law was and is a very strong commitment for the Jewish people. They believed Paul was saying, don’t follow our Jewish customs. In Matthew Paul addresses the falling away of a believer, stating the love of many will grow cold. This proceeds the “day of the Lord”, which is another subject. 2Thessalonians tells us to not be so easily shaken or alarmed by those who say the day of the Lord has already begun. You might say, not me, I am true to the end. If people fall away and/or abandon and/or refuse to continue to follow the Lord, how does that happen. We might respond, maybe they didn’t really believe in the first place. John tells us many of His disciples felt it was too hard to understand…Jesus said, “He knew from the beginning which ones didn’t believe, and He knew who would betray Him, many turned away and deserted Him. We realize “apostasy” isn’t a new word, there has always been a problem within the church and will continue to the end of days.
RELIGION
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
RELIGION
Rev. Paul J. Bern

How Christianity Lost Jesus, and why It's Imperative That We Re-establish Our Relationship With Him (Part 2 of 2)

Christ Hasn't Forgotten About Us. It's Actually the Other Way Around. Yet in Exodus chapter 22, verses 25-27 it says, “If you lend money to one of my people among you who is needy, do not be like a moneylender; charge him no interest. If you take your neighbor's cloak as a pledge, return it to him by sunset, because his cloak is the only covering he has for his body. What else will he sleep in? When he cries out to me, I will hear him, for I am compassionate.”
Person
Jesus
Person
John
elizabethton.com

Faith in God is like a battery

Dear Rev. Graham: My youth pastor preached recently on the positives and negatives of life and asked everyone to think of an example of living on the positive side of life. Is there a Bible verse that says something about this? — Y.G. Dear Y.G.: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.4:3-4; quote by Anacharsis

Isaiah Isa.4:3-4 Written laws are like spiders’ webs, and will, like them, only entangle and hold the poor and weak, while the rich and powerful will easily break through them. Anacharsis was a Scythian philosopher; he travelled from his homeland on the northern shores of the Black Sea, to Athens,...
RELIGION
Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: A lesson on Psalm 23

I know most of you have heard Psalm 23. It is probably the best known and most beloved of the Psalms. It was written by King David. When he was a boy, he was a shepherd watching his father’s flocks in the hills around Bethlehem, so it was natural for him to write this poem comparing Jesus to a shepherd and us to the sheep in the shepherd’s care.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How God’s Words of Peace Give Comfort in the Worst Times

Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts since as members of one body you were called to peace.” As Christians, we can tap into biblical peace. This type of peace is unrelated to our circumstances. It doesn’t focus on the absence of trouble. This kind of inner peace gives us comfort, even in the worst times. You may be going through a challenging trial, and biblical peace is still present. Knowing how to allow this peace to rule our lives isn’t the easiest thing to do. Sometimes, just glancing at the news or your mounting list of tasks will fill your heart with anxiety and overwhelm us. You may also look at the success or peace of others around you and want what you think you don’t have. Then, there are those encounters that steal your peace. When we’re facing the storms of life, it can feel like we’re fighting for our own peace daily. Thankfully, God offers words of peace that carry us through any trial.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

“Evangelization Is Colonialism”: Are We Sure About That?

“Evangelization is colonialism,” she said. So, there I was on a Zoom call, part of a biweekly meeting of a Christian writers group. After sharing our latest accomplishments and travails, the topic of discussion turned to evangelization. One group member—I’ll call her Josephine—surprised us by categorically rejecting the very concept of missionary evangelization. She alleged that bringing the Gospel to foreign lands was tantamount to exploitation and oppression. “To send missionaries to Africa and Asia to convert the native people to Christianity is religious colonialism,” she insisted.
RELIGION
blackhawk.fyi

Jesus and Doubters

John 14:1-11 Why is it significant that “doubt” is connected to God as a Father?. What have you found “troubling” your heart lately? How are Jesus’ words an encouragement to you in this?. How can Jesus relate to your “trouble”?. What does Jesus say that we should do in the...
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Sabbath: The Ultimate Rest

Have you ever felt that you were in the midst of a great battle, a kind of struggle between good and evil? Many, even secular people, have sensed this reality. And we feel that way because, well, it’s true. We are in a great battle between good and evil, between Christ (the good) and Satan (the bad).
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

The Lord is gracious and compassionate

Dear Rev. Graham: God must be very disappointed with me. I don’t see how I can still be a Christian when I keep losing my temper. — C.S. Dear C.S.: One reason many Christians aren’t sure of their salvation is because they still sin, and they fear God may reject them because of it. Sin is serious. But even when we sin, the Bible tells us that the Lord is gracious and compassionate. He’s slow to anger and rich in love (Psalm 145:8).
RELIGION
Jacksonville Daily Progress

What Do You See?

As I continue my reading in a chronologically arranged Bible, I have made it past Manasseh and Amon and into the reign of the boy king Josiah. Most of the questions God asked of humans were rhetorical but not this pair of questions asked of Jeremiah about 13 years into the reign of Josiah who began to reign at the ripe old age of 8 years. Jeremiah will grow into the foremost prophet of Judah in the years leading up to (and into) the Babylonian Captivity. His ministry to Judah would last for over 40 years, maybe even close to 50 years. His ministry was certainly not comfortable or easy. In Jeremiah 1:1-10, we are told that Jeremiah was descended from priests, thus destined to be a priest himself, but God would soon add significant prophetic duties to his job description. In these ten verses, we receive a brief summary of Jeremiah’s call and God’s promise to be with him.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: Suicide in the Black Community

This isn’t the first time I’ve written about suicide. Strange way to start a piece, I know, but I think it holds merit to the topic. Suicide. In the fifth grade I wrote a paper on the subject because it happened in my family, on my mother’s side. Her cousin’s father committed the act and as it was explained to […]
SOCIETY
elizabethton.com

Sometimes it’s hard to see that God is at work in our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: The Bible’s filled with many good things, but what’s hard to believe are sensational stories about the creation of the world in only seven days, the parting of the Red Sea, or Noah’s Ark and the great flood. God certainly doesn’t do these things in the presence of people today. And if these stories are not true, then it could be that what is told in the same book about Jesus is also not true. — D.T.
RELIGION
dallassun.com

What is Wicca?

Wicca and witchcraft are popping up in pop culture these days, from teenage witches on TikTok to a Marvel comic superhero called Wiccan. It has even led The New York Times to ask: "When did everyone become a witch?" Wicca, an alternative minority religion whose adherents, regardless of gender, call...
RELIGION
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Faith in Jesus will always equal salvation

The M.A.S.H. ministry I have been involved in for the last month at the Walmart parking lot has been totally amazing. I have been praying for all kinds of circumstances in people’s lives. (Come by and see me, I am there from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.) I...
RELIGION
Washington Times

‘You are on the side of universal equality’

Today, I join you in solidarity in this, the 40th anniversary of the founding of the NCRI. Let’s give a solid round of applause for 40 years of survival, thriving, and for the leadership of President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. I am here not just in gratitude for sharing this occasion....
POLITICS

