Microsoft is making security an indispensable pillar and marketing point for Windows 11 to the point that all eligible PCs are required to have TPM 2.0 present and enabled. Given Windows’ image and recent security incidents in the past few years, that move isn’t exactly surprising. Microsoft, however, might be taking things too far when it revamped Windows 11’s system for setting default applications. Mozilla has apparently had enough and has implemented a one-click way to set Firefox as the default web browser on Windows 11 against Microsoft’s envisioned policy.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO