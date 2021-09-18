CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Town, WV

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND ANALYSIS: September 18

By Ted Black
theracingbiz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article5-3-1-2 In the opener, a one-turn maiden $12,500 claimer, #5 Normandy’s Empire (5-2) was sharp second last out and looks set to graduate in here. #3 Huckleberry Friend (7-5) was also solid second last out for trainer Ronney Brown and looms the likely post time choice in this spot.#1 Azure Fire (2-1) was third behind the likely fave last out and merits respect here. #2 Salty J J (8-1) has yet to hit the board in four tries but gives Brown modest chance to run one-two here.

www.theracingbiz.com

