Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: JALEN JOURNEY. In Saturday’s DeFrancis Dash, Wondrwherecraigis and Jalen Journey engaged in a stretch battle. Wondrwherecraigis fended off his rival in the lane, and crossed the wire 3/4 of a length in front. However, he drifted out in the stretch and, in the determination of the judges, interfered with Jalen Journey. As a result, Wondrwherecraigis was disqualified, and Jalen Journey was placed first. Feargal Lynch had the winning mount, for his sixth career graded stakes win. He’s owned by Rockingham Ranch and David Bernsen LLC, and trained by Steve Asmussen. In his career, he’s won eight times from 16 starts, with earnings of over $500,000.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO