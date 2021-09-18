Philly Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Borough Police Department announced the arrest of Steven Reaney, age 30 of West Chester, on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Authorities state that in late August 2021, West Chester Borough Police Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into the sale of controlled substances, mainly methamphetamine, from Steven Reaney, living in an apartment on the 200 block of North Everhart Street. As a result of this investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Reaney’s apartment. Investigators learned that Reaney threatened to shoot at Police if they ever attempted to take him into custody and he had fortified his apartment to prevent Police from entering. The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team was requested to serve the search warrant and take Reaney into custody. Reaney was successfully taken into custody on September 21, 2021 at his apartment.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO