Philadelphia, PA

Philly Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is attempting to identify the males depicted in the following surveillance video. Authorities state that on September 8th and 9th 2021, in the early morning hours, two unknown males forced entry to a property located a 999 North 6th Street, Philadelphia. While inside the property the suspects removed interior doors, various antique trim, woodwork and stained glass windows.

