In the year 1990, two things happened to my mother. In November, my first husband died and he was her favorite son-in-law. Barely two weeks later, her kitty, Cleo, died. At the time, my mother was almost 80. For years, (this was before cell phones…was there a time before cell phones?) she and I had written each other nearly every week. Suddenly, her letters took a dramatic downturn.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO