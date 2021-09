Final Fantasy XIV’s Red Mage is one of the most versatile jobs in the game. As one of the few hybrid classes to make an appearance, not only can Red Mage deal massive amounts of magic damage but they can also provide additional heals, battle raises, and even a damage boost to all party members. With the class getting even more oomph in the upcoming Endwalker release, it’s a great time to unlock and level this master of both white and black magic. Here’s everything we know on how to unlock Red Mage in FFXIV.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO