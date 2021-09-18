World Map 2016

With the September 2021 release of ArcGIS Online, we added a new capability to Map Viewer called Effects. Effects bring Photoshop-like capabilities to your layers in your web maps. You can use effects on all layers types that are supported in Map Viewer. They can be used on your operational layers and your basemap layers. Effects in combination with Blend modes work really well and you will see an example of this below. If you are asking “What are blend modes?” I recommend you checkout this blog on blend modes. Effects are currently only supported with 4.x JSAPI applications and there are currently limitations with displaying effects in printing and the legend.

