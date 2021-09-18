World Map 2016

When a new map or layer is created to replace an outdated one, what are the best practices for properly retiring the map or layer?. Scenario: I have a web map showing local land use which references a map service published using ArcGIS Server years ago. I plan to update the data, using ArcGIS Pro by publishing a hosted feature service to gain more functionality, speed and stability. I will no longer update the existing map service and it will get out-of-date, stale, and old. What do I do with this outdated map and layer in case other people in my community are still using it?
