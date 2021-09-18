UNC-Chapel Hill researchers awarded $9.25M to study DNA variance related to disease
By Hyejung Won, PhD, Karen Mohlke, PhD, and Michael Love, PhD, UNC Chapel Hill — September 18, 2021 . CHAPEL HILL – Thousands of DNA variants may contribute to common diseases by affecting how well a gene is expressed, but the identity of these variants is unknown. To address this problem, The National Institutes of Health is providing approximately $185 million over five years to the Impact of Genomic Variation on Function (IGVF) consortium composed of 25 awards across 30 U.S. research sites. IGVF consortium investigators will work to understand how genomic variation alters human genome function, and how such variation influences human health and disease.www.wraltechwire.com
