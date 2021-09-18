UNC-Chapel Hill researchers awarded $9.25M to study DNA variance related to disease

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study from the University of Maryland finds COVID variants are actually more airborne. Researchers wanted to know what role our breathing plays in the spread of this virus. “The virus is evolving to get better at airborne spread, it’s getting out into the air better,” said Dr. Donald Milton, one of the researchers who conducted the study at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health. The researchers found variants are spreading better among people after testing 49 COVID-infected people. “People sit with a cone in front of their face that is collecting all of the air coming from...

