CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Activist: CBS Scraps Competition Series for Documentary Special

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS is taking a giant step back when it comes to one of their planned competition series. The Activist came under fire when the show’s format was revealed. Three celebrities – Usher, Julianne Hough, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas – were to go out and raise money for charity and compete against each other.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Julianne Hough Shared Concerns About ‘The Activist’ Competition With CBS Following Backlash

“The Activist” judge Julianne Hough says she has shared her “concerns” about the CBS competition series with its producers following backlash to the reality show announced September 9, which is described as featuring “six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Julianne Hough's Departure, CBS Scraps Controversial Activist Series

CBS is the home of some of the biggest reality shows in television history with Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race, but the most recent reality series that the network announced started causing controversy right away. Called The Activist, it was designed as a competition series that would feature activists representing various worthy causes facing off to try and win the top prize. The uproar resulted in co-host and Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough announcing her departure, and not too long after she released her statement, CBS has scrapped the plans for the series.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Julianne Hough
talesbuzz.com

Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For CBS’ ‘The Activist’ – Talesbuzz

UPDATED with statement from Global Citizen, 5:34 PM: After the format for The Activist drew some blowback on social media, Talesbuzz reached out to Global Citizen for a statement. “The Activist spotlights individuals who’ve made it their life’s work to change the world for the better, as well as the incredible and often challenging work they do on the ground in their communities,” a spokesperson for the group said. “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes to an even wider audience.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
TV SERIES
KIMT

CBS changing 'The Activist' in response to backlash

The original format of "The Activist" will be scrapped following pointed criticism of the CBS show that was echoed by one of the program's own judges. In a statement to CNN, the network along with production partners Global Citizen and Live Nation, said, "The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The Documentary#Global Citizen#Live Nation
Refinery29

Performative Activism Sparks Backlash Of New CBS Series ‘The Activist’

The word “activism brings to mind movements that bring about social and political change for the masses. It’s protesting, it’s organizing, and for many Black activists and activists of color worldwide, it can be treacherous and deadly work. Competition shows, on the other hand, often incite drama, sensationalism, and over-the-top theatrics. Now, whether we want it or not, the two are about to merge.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

CBS’s ‘The Activist’ Is a Terrible Idea

CBS has announced a new reality show, The Activist, and as someone who works in the nonprofit field (when I’m not writing about true crime and dramedies), I can state without seeing a single episode that it’s at terrible idea. And I’m not usually that person. For the most part, even when something doesn’t appeal to me, I try to recognize that it will or does appeal to others and respect that as much as possible. Twilight, for example. It’s not my thing but it is for many other people, and I wish them the joy of it. But not this. The Activist is a terrible idea that will likely harm countless nonprofit organizations currently engaging in activist work related to health, education, and the environment – if not the reputation of activism and – by extension – the nonprofit organizations that perform similar activism work (or even the nonprofit sector as a whole). I’m sure co-hosts Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough have the best of intentions and mean well. However, everyone involved in green lighting the series should feel bad for doing what will likely end up being a bad thing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
primetimer.com

CBS' The Activist is "a brand of cynicism we can do without"

The reality show made in partnership with Global Citizen, hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough, that was announced last week is a bad idea overall, says Michele L. Norris. "Anyone who has engaged in real activism may give this made-for-TV model a glowering side-eye," says Norris. "The contestants don’t compete for actual funds to do good works but merely for the right to crash an international conference and try to shake down world leaders for cash? Instead of a crown of glory, that almost sounds like the second circle of hell. CBS is surely trying to capitalize on the current avalanche of doom in the daily news cycle. And my critique is based mainly on the network’s press materials. However, throwing a group of golden-hearted do-gooders into a gladiator’s ring where viewers vote on the nobility of their activism from a sedentary perch on their sofa is a brand of cynicism we can do without. What exactly are the metrics for judging? The ability to sell a passion project? Demonstrated impact in just five weeks’ time? Success in attracting an army of compatriots equally dedicated to the cause? Real activists will be familiar with these tests, but this being television, we can also expect a veneer of drama and emotional manipulation. Will aspiring activists fare better if they present well or have a 'started from the bottom now we’re here' personal story? Will they float to the next round if they can summon a river of tears or effectively master a resting pitch face? This show will be arriving in a moment when real, on-the-ground activists are engaged in some of the most consequential battles imaginable — voting rights, climate change, economic and digital equity, health disparities, police reform, and the future of democracy. And when there are already too many people who dismiss their efforts as wokeness run amok."
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

What is The Activist on CBS and why is it trending?

ACTIVISM is known as the policy or action of using vigorous campaigning to bring about political or social change. While activism has been around for decades, it has been more prominent in society over the past few years but when CBS announced a show surrounding the topic, many were not happy.
TV & VIDEOS
shinemycrown.com

CBS Cans Original Format of ‘The Activist’ Following Backlash

CBS has decided to revise its original format for its reality series, “The Activist,” in response to the public backlash. In the show, six contestants would compete in a variety of activism-themed contests, including media stunts, digital campaigns and community events. The contests were to be judged by r&b singer Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra. Contestants would then before appearing at a summit of world leaders in Italy.
TV & VIDEOS
fox40jackson.com

CBS retooling ‘The Activist’ competition series after immense criticism, postpones release

CBS has made the decision to reformat its upcoming series “The Activist” after it received immense criticism for promoting performative activism and being tone-deaf. When it was announced roughly a week ago at CBS’ Television Critics Association summer press tour, the format of “The Activist” would see celebrity judges Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra Jonas preside over a competition in which six activists representing three causes — health, education and the environment, would try to raise as much awareness as possible for their cause.
TV SERIES
Washington Times

CBS’ new reality show ‘The Activist’ to showcase political activists seeking online attention

Political activism spread from street protests to corporate boardrooms and now has found a new home: a reality television series airing weekly on CBS this fall. “The Activist” will feature six rabble-rousers competing in “media stunts,” missions, digital campaigns, and other events to spur change to the environment, to education or on health issues, according to CBS.
ADVOCACY
NYLON

The Controversy Surrounding Ill-Conceived 'Activist' Competition Series, Explained

Just one week after its controversial announcement, CBS’s new reality show The Activist has been cancelled. The series — which intended to pit activists, and their causes, against each other for money — was met with instantaneous backlash. According to the log-line, The Activist would feature six contestants from around the world competing to “bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education, and the environment.” But in the end, only one cause would win, deeming the others less urgent and affording a one activist a rather hollow prize.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

CBS Scraps ‘The Activist’ Footage, Starts Over After Backlash: Report

CBS has scrapped all the footage for its upcoming show The Activist and will start filming from scratch after intense criticism of the show’s dystopian setup, which pitted activists against each other before a panel of celebrity judges as they vied for likes on social media and funding from G20 leaders. Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough had been tapped as the judges. The show’s new format, a one-time special, will follow the format of a documentary rather than a competition. Originally set to begin airing Oct. 22, the show has been postponed with no new air date. CBS, Global Citizen, and Live Nation said in a joint statement, “It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.” Global Citizen, a producing partner with CBS, said in a statement: “Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community—we got it wrong.” CBS said the six activists showcased in the new version of the show will be given a cash grant.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy