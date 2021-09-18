The Activist: CBS Scraps Competition Series for Documentary Special

The reality show made in partnership with Global Citizen, hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough, that was announced last week is a bad idea overall, says Michele L. Norris. "Anyone who has engaged in real activism may give this made-for-TV model a glowering side-eye," says Norris. "The contestants don’t compete for actual funds to do good works but merely for the right to crash an international conference and try to shake down world leaders for cash? Instead of a crown of glory, that almost sounds like the second circle of hell. CBS is surely trying to capitalize on the current avalanche of doom in the daily news cycle. And my critique is based mainly on the network’s press materials. However, throwing a group of golden-hearted do-gooders into a gladiator’s ring where viewers vote on the nobility of their activism from a sedentary perch on their sofa is a brand of cynicism we can do without. What exactly are the metrics for judging? The ability to sell a passion project? Demonstrated impact in just five weeks’ time? Success in attracting an army of compatriots equally dedicated to the cause? Real activists will be familiar with these tests, but this being television, we can also expect a veneer of drama and emotional manipulation. Will aspiring activists fare better if they present well or have a 'started from the bottom now we’re here' personal story? Will they float to the next round if they can summon a river of tears or effectively master a resting pitch face? This show will be arriving in a moment when real, on-the-ground activists are engaged in some of the most consequential battles imaginable — voting rights, climate change, economic and digital equity, health disparities, police reform, and the future of democracy. And when there are already too many people who dismiss their efforts as wokeness run amok."

