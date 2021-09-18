Edouard Mendy Energised By Chelsea Fans & Thomas Tuchel's Guidance

Edouard Mendy has discussed how 'lucky' he is to be playing under manager Thomas Tuchel as well as the energy he receives by hearing the Chelsea fans' support.

The 29-year-old signed for Chelsea back in September 2020 for a reported £22 million and is approaching his one-year anniversary at the club.

Mendy made an instant impact at the club, taking over from Chelsea's record goalkeeper signing Kepa Arrizabalaga who divided fans.

However, when he first signed, due to Covid-19 regulations, he was unable to experience a Stamford Bridge full of fans.

It has only been in the last six or so months that Mendy has had to get used to feeling the atmosphere of fans around him again, and it sounds as if he is relishing the moment.

"The fans are incredible and they help me a lot," he told the official Chelsea website.

"When I watched the games when I played in France, every time I said to myself - 'Wow! The atmosphere in England, especially in Chelsea, is incredible'.

"So now I'm lucky because I play with this atmosphere, and this year for the Premier League, for the Champions League and the cups, we need it."

Mendy is also incredibly pleased to be learning from former Paris Saint-Germain tactician Thomas Tuchel, under whose tutelage Chelsea won the Champions League trophy in their 2020/21 campaign.

"When the manager arrived, he brought his philosophy and his energy and we performed straightaway.

"I think it was a good match between the manager and his staff and the team because the way he wants to play, we have the players for it so it was a good match.

"For me, he brings a lot of energy. He is a very energetic manager and I think the team needs that so it's good", Mendy continued.

Chelsea will next be in action on Sunday 19 September for their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

