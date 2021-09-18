CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Broncos

Jaguars.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Each Saturday during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Bucky Brooks, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will break down the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank...

www.jaguars.com

Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Good thinking

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It seems like since Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. had his breakout year in 2019, we have assumed he has what it takes to be a great receiver. I'm starting to question that, and I'm curious what you think. What are the odds that DJ is just another guy? I know he had a decent game last week, but also had some bad plays and just doesn't have the look of a true No. 1 receiver. All the hype came from his 1,000-yard season in 2019, but I think we've reached a point in the NFL where 1,000 yards for a receiver isn't great anymore … it's good, but not great. In 2019, DJ was one of 29 players to catch over 1,000 yards. Six teams had two players go over that mark. I'm not suggesting DJ is bad, and I would even love to see the team extend him, but I'm starting to wonder if he has what it takes to ever be a true No. 1 guy in the NFL. What do you think?
NFL
Jeff Lageman
Von Miller
Trevor Lawrence
milehighsports.com

How can the Broncos ensure they avoid an upset against the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Denver Broncos cruised to a victory in Week 1, but now they must travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in a sneaky-important matchup. Sure, it’s not the NFL game of the week, but the fact the Jaguars look to be the worst team in all of the football makes this a must-win for the Broncos.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos eager to face promising Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans in his first NFL game, but the rookie also totaled 332 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but Lawrence’s performance demonstrated his potential. He’ll be looking to show even...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Broncos 23, Jaguars 13

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to Denver Broncos in a 2021 Week 2 game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville Sunday …. Oehser …. The rookie quarterback will have better days. Talk...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos at Jaguars first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos won the opening coin toss and elected to defer possession to the second half giving the Jacksonville Jaguars the ball to start the game. Beginning their opening drive from their own 17 yard line, the Jaguars opened up with a four-yard run then Trevor Lawrence found Marvin Jones for another four yards to bring up a third and short. From the shotgun, Lawrence found his right end for a big 24-yard gain out to their own 49-yard line.
NFL
Denver7 News KMGH

Holding Court. Sutton explodes as Broncos tame Jaguars

Courtland Sutton spent last year working in the shadows, embracing the loneliness of rehabilitation. He shredded his ACL in the second game, leading to surgery and countless hours in the weight room. Setting an example in recovery matters to coaches, but feels hollows to players.
NFL
bizjournals

Jaguars lose home opener to Denver Broncos

The Jaguars opening possession on Sunday afternoon was what the franchise envisioned when it drafted Trevor Lawrence and named Urban Meyer its head football coach. The 58,461 fans who filed into TIAA Bank Field came from as far west as Tallahassee, as far north as Charleston, S.C. and as far south as Volusia County to watch Lawrence and the Jaguars.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction and Preview

Sunday afternoon, Trevor Lawrence makes his home debut when the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) welcome the Denver Broncos to (1-0) to northeast Florida. It's hard to imagine the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville getting off to a rockier start. It's only Week 2, and the man already looks exhausted. Not only did his team look like they skipped training camp altogether in their Week 1 loss to the lowly Texans, but Meyer is already having to publicly shoot down rumors of his interest in the vacant USC job. If the Jaguars can play the complete opposite of how they played last week, they might just have shot against Denver.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: One small step

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Through two games, our boy just doesn't feel like "the guy." My waaay too early hot take. Just hasn't passed the smell test. I'll assume "our boy" is Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence – and if my assumption is correct, then you're absolutely right that this "hot take" is way too early. Lawrence struggled Sunday, completing 14 of 33 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. He looked fantastic on the game's opening drive, completing five of seven passes for 73 yards and a perfect 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. He looked really bad after that, completing nine of 26 passes for 45 yards with two interceptions. But while you write that he doesn't feel like the guy, the reality is Lawrence just "smells" like a typical rookie quarterback. Rookie quarterbacks make mistakes, particularly when their teams are trailing big in the second half. Doubt that all you want, but it's true. Maybe he's the guy. Maybe he's not. But it's not strange that he is struggling early in his career. It would be strange if he didn't. We may know more in this vein late in the season. We won't know next week.
NFL
Fox News

Urban Meyer pleads with Jaguars fans to 'hang in there' after Broncos loss

Coach Urban Meyer is pleading with Jaguars fans to be patient after the team’s disastrous performance against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. After going 0-2, the Jaguars released an unusual message from Meyer addressing Jacksonville’s frustrated fans. "Hang in there with us. We’re going to get better," the statement...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Still the one

JACKSONVILLE – Look-ahead Wednesday. John, after two games it seems like the other teams have better players. If so, it's going to be a long season. Also, why has Walker Little been on the inactive list?. I don't know that the Jaguars have had the better roster in either of...
NFL
Jaguars.com

📧 O-Zone Late Night: Broncos 23, Jaguars 13

JACKSONVILLE – So good so early. As for what happened next – and as for why the Jaguars on Sunday were terrific offensively for a series and not even close to that after that …. Well, the NFL can be a weird place sometimes. It also can be difficult place...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game that was: "We're going to get better…"

JACKSONVILLE – Trevor Lawrence had a nice start to his first NFL home game Sunday. The kid from Clemson was sharp, completing five of his first seven passes for 73 yards including third- down passes of 24, 13 and 25 yards. The 25-yarder went to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. for Lawrence's first touchdown pass in his new home stadium.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: A little slack

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Should Jags fans tune back in during the 2022 season? This is not fun. I never know how to tell fans what or when to watch, or how to feel – but there indeed has been an expected amount of fan angst since a 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday at TIAA Bank Field that dropped the Jaguars to 0-2. My sense during the offseason was that the Jaguars would be improved this season with a chance to win six or seven games if they stopped the run better and if the offense was improved with the addition of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The defense is stopping the run better, but it also has a shown a tendency to allow big, momentum-turning pass plays because the pass rush isn't quite getting home enough – and because the secondary hasn't made enough plays on the ball at key times. As for the offense, it hasn't been as dynamic as hoped – which isn't unusual for a team with a rookie quarterback but nonetheless has caused games to tilt in favor of the opponents. The Jaguars haven't made enough plays in key moments. That's true on defense and on offense. Do they have the playmakers to make them? So far, the answer is no. If that answer changes, then the season could be more fun. If not, then maybe not. That perhaps doesn't answer your question. Oh, well. I don't bat 1.000.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Check the date

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. As much as we all want more rushing attempts, l am not convinced we have the bulldozers to do it. We have to mix the plays. I think your question implies that the Jaguars don't have the offensive line to run more than they have in the first two games of the season. I don't know that this implication is correct. The Jaguars have a good run-blocking offensive line. It blocked well for the run last season, and it has blocked well for the run through two games this season. Nothing has happened to date, in fact, to indicate the Jaguars can't run this season. Is the line good enough to run every play without mixing in any passes? Of course not. No offensive line can do that in the NFL. Is it good enough to have a healthier balance offensively than the Jaguars have had the first two weeks of the season? No doubt.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Why?

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I'm starting to wonder about the secondary. There are a lot of times where they look solid and other times where they are getting beat on all types of routes. Is it the pass rush not getting home, or do they have bigger problems?
NFL

