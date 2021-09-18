Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Broncos

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It seems like since Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. had his breakout year in 2019, we have assumed he has what it takes to be a great receiver. I'm starting to question that, and I'm curious what you think. What are the odds that DJ is just another guy? I know he had a decent game last week, but also had some bad plays and just doesn't have the look of a true No. 1 receiver. All the hype came from his 1,000-yard season in 2019, but I think we've reached a point in the NFL where 1,000 yards for a receiver isn't great anymore … it's good, but not great. In 2019, DJ was one of 29 players to catch over 1,000 yards. Six teams had two players go over that mark. I'm not suggesting DJ is bad, and I would even love to see the team extend him, but I'm starting to wonder if he has what it takes to ever be a true No. 1 guy in the NFL. What do you think?
Comments / 0