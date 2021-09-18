CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Despite Harry Kane Interest

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku is the right fit for Chelsea despite showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane during the summer transfer window.

Lukaku and Kane will go head-to-head in north London on Sunday afternoon as Spurs face Chelsea in the Premier League.

Kane stayed put in the summer despite interest from other clubs, while Lukaku returned back home to west London. He has been in formidable form since his transfer, scoring four goals in as many games in all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5BUv_0c0IHIMn00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea showed summer interest in Kane after making enquiries but ended up with Lukaku, signing him from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million fee.

Tuchel is pleased to have the Belgium international back at the club even though they scoped out Kane's situation at Spurs.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It is nice that Romelu is back at Chelsea and some things are a good fit and should not be changed," Tuchel told reporters.

This came after Tuchel admitted talks had taken place with Kane's representatives during the summer, and believing he would join Manchester City.

The Chelsea boss added: “We never had a list with his name on it and I never went to Marina (Granovskaia) to tell her to buy him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rcqvs_0c0IHIMn00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"But the club sorted out the situation. There are many people around players - their agents and advisors and people in between and we had some information from these people, but it was never that close.”

More Chelsea Coverage

