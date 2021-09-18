CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Solid Stone digs deep for Group Three gold in Legacy Cup

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgJw1_0c0IEXBP00
Solid Stone (yellow cap) battles back to win (Steve Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Michael Stoute’s Solid Stone continued his progression when battling back gamely to win the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes at Newbury

Third in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, he had just been coming up short in Listed and Group Three company until last time out at Windsor.

Connections decided on a change of tactics there and he made all the running to win a Group Three, but that meant he was carrying a penalty on this occasion.

William Buick replaced Richard Kingscote in the saddle but adopted the same tactics, however, with over a furlong to run he was swamped.

Odds-on favourite Al Aasy, who appeared to be going well, Foxes Tales and Ilaraab all went by Solid Stone, but Buick was yet to ask for everything.

As Al Aasy folded disappointingly on his first start since being gelded, Solid Stone (12-1) began to hit top gear and by the time the line came, he was going away again to beat Foxes Tales by a neck.

Buick said: “He’s at that level, obviously, he had a 3lb penalty. Al Aasy looked the class horse in the race but he had questions to answer.

“I spoke to Sir Michael and we couldn’t see any pace in the race and given he won from the front at Windsor, we decided to go on and take advantage of it.

“They jumped on him when he was still going through the gears, but you wouldn’t find many horses that have the tenacity that he has. He responded very well.

“I hadn’t gone for everything when they joined me as I could feel him winding up, but it’s not ideal to drop back and then go again at that stage of the race.

“He won going away which would encourage you to try a mile and a half at some stage.”

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Gold Cup to return with some in-person attendance

The International Gold Cup, one of the largest steeplechase events in the U.S., returns to Great Meadow in Warrenton on Saturday, Oct. 23, and attendees are being welcomed back for the first time since 2019. Gates are slated to open at 10 a.m., with the first race held at 12:30...
WARRENTON, VA
newschain

Bielsa strikes in Ayr Gold Cup

A brave ride from Kevin Stott enabled Bielsa to secure big-race honours in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup. With the results of Friday’s Bronze Cup and the Silver Cup earlier on Saturday’s card suggesting a low draw was favourable over the sprint distance of six furlongs, it looked like Bielsa would have his work cut out drawn highest of all in stall 25.
SPORTS
newschain

Cumberland Lodge possibility for Solid Stone

Solid Stone could step up to a mile and a half for the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot following his battling victory at Newbury on Saturday. Connections of the Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old will consider the Group Three contest on October 2 after he knuckled down well to outpoint Foxes Tale by a neck, having made most of the running.
ANIMALS
newschain

Benbatl digs deep to regain Joel Stakes title

Benbatl returned to winning form with a gutsy success in the Unibet “You’re On” Joel Stakes at Newmarket. Saeed bin Suroor’s popular seven-year-old had not got his head in front since winning a Meydan Group Two in February 2020, although he had been limited to just three runs in the intervening period – including when just edged out by Kameko in this mile contest last year.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stoute
Person
William Buick
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

DAVID GRAVEL SURVIVES SUPERB GOLD CUP PRELIM

CHICO, CA -The Greatest Show on Dirt didn’t disappoint in quickly making up for the two-year abscence from California. Four different leaders and eight unofficial lead changes wowed the Silver Dollar Speedway crowd on Friday night as the 67th running of the Gold Cup Race of Champions brought the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series back to town.
CHICO, CA
Chicago Tribune

‘This is such a grand facility.’ As historic Arlington Park crosses the finish line, horse racing workers wonder how they’ll fill the void

Jockey Jareth Loveberry jumped at the chance to race at Arlington International Racecourse. He moved his family from Michigan to Glen Ellyn to be nearby, and became the winningest jockey on the track for the past two years. Now, with the track expected to close, he doesn’t know where he will go. Having just recovered from a concussion and bruised ribs in a recent fall from a horse, Loveberry ...
CHICAGO, IL
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

SCHUCHART SAVORS PRESTIGIOUS GOLD CUP TITLE

CHICO, CA – Saturday’s 67th Gold Cup Race of Champions had just a little bit of everything at Silver Dollar Speedway. The intensity was overwhelming; the vengeance tasted sweet; the heartbreak felt sour; the elation was pure. A 40-lapper with four different leaders saw the pace transition from superstar polesitter...
CHICO, CA
theplaidhorse.com

Team Canada Capture Gold in BMO Nations Cup

On a somber day that marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the spirit of resiliency, community, and comradery was celebrated by the four nations who competed together in the historic BMO Nations’ Cup at the Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’. Five teams competed today, representing four nations:. 1. United...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Solid Stone#Group Three#Newbury Third#Royal Ascot#Buick
The Independent

Ryder Cup: Paul Casey eager for more as tournament preparations step up

England’s Paul Casey once feared he would never play in the Ryder Cup again, but is now targeting two more appearances in the biennial contest.Casey played in Europe’s successive nine-point victories in 2004 and 2006 – famously ending one match at the K Club with a hole-in-one – as well as the defeat at Valhalla in 2008.But he was then overlooked for a wild card in 2010 by captain Colin Montgomerie despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and was not even a member of the European Tour for a number of years before rejoining in...
GOLF
The Independent

Steve Stricker looking to ‘contain’ European talisman Ian Poulter in pursuit of Ryder Cup glory

Steve Stricker admits he is the latest US Ryder Cup captain with no idea how to “contain” European talisman Ian Poulter.Poulter has been a central figure in the contest ever since winning four points in a losing cause on his second appearance in 2008 at Valhalla, where he beat Stricker 3 and 2 in the Sunday singles.The 45-year-old Englishman also won four points as he inspired the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and was given a wild card by European captain Padraig Harrington for this week’s contest at Whistling Straits despite being without a win since April 2018.“We just don’t...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu splits with Andrew Richardson in pursuit of high-level coach

Emma Raducanu has split from coach Andrew Richardson following her US Open triumph and is seeking an experienced mentor to help guide her through her next steps on tour.Richardson previously coached the 18-year-old at Bromley Tennis Centre and was chosen to accompany Raducanu on her US trip because of their familiarity with one another.Neither could have imagined where the partnership would lead and, despite the remarkable success it brought, Raducanu has decided she needs a coach with a WTA Tour pedigree. View this post on Instagram ...
TENNIS
The Morning Call

Liberty golfer Matt Vital finishes 22nd in APGA Tour event

Liberty junior Matt Vital shot 79-73 to finish tied for 22nd at the APGA Tour Valley Forge event Tuesday and Wednesday at Bluestone Country Club in Blue Bell. Vital received a special invitation to the tournament along with 2019 Lehigh Valley Amateur champion Zach Juhasz, a Freedom graduate who was tied for 20th with rounds of 73-78. Vital birdied Nos. 1, 8 and 13 during Wednesday’s round of ...
BLUE BELL, PA
golfmonthly.com

Padraig Harrington – “The Ryder Cup Impacts My Legacy”

Padraig Harrington – “The Ryder Cup Impacts My Legacy”. In only a week’s time, we will see 24 of the world’s elite descend on Whistling Straits for the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup. Captaining the side into battle for Team Europe is three-time Major champion, Padraig Harrington, a player...
GOLF
racedayct.com

Digging Deep With Denise: Visiting With Art Barry

“Digging Deep With Denise” is a semi-regular question and answer feature with local racers and racing personalities produced by RaceDayCT’s Denise DuPont. Art Barry – You cannot replace the members of the racing family …. Art Barry of Preston took over his dad’s race car when he was 16 years...
PRESTON, CT
The Independent

Heather Knight century leads England to victory over New Zealand at Derby

Heather Knight hit an inspired captain’s century as England Women sealed their one-day series against New Zealand with a record chase at Derby but only after riding out some late drama.Set a steep 245 to win – two more than their previous best – Knight struck a classy 101 from 106 deliveries to take her team to the cusp of victory.But she fell just short the line, setting up a final equation of six needed from the final over. The scorebook ultimately recorded a three-wicket home win with three balls remaining, but it was a nerve-shredding conclusion as Sophie...
WORLD
TownLift

Tony Finau’s Ryder Cup Team USA is up 3 – 1 after first match

WHISTLING STRAIGHTS, Wisconsin. — 31-year-old Utahn Tony Finau is playing in his second Ryder Cup which got underway today pitting the USA against the European team. After the initial, morning 18 holes of the day, USA is ahead of Europe 3 – 1. In this 43rd Ryder Cup which switches host continents, USA needs 14 […]
PARK CITY, UT
Sportico

Ryder Cup Riches: Pride the Only Prize in This Meeting of Pros

The 43rd Ryder Cup starts Friday at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc. A team of 12 U.S. golfers, captained by Steve Stricker, will take on a team of 12 European golfers, captained by Ireland’s Padraig Harrington. The winning team will take home a cash prize of . . . $0. The Ryder Cup is a unique professional sports event in that the athletes aren’t paid. The Olympics, which feature both pro and amateur athletes, might seem analogous. Yet Olympic national teams frequently provide medalists with cash prizes. The Ryder Cup eschews cash prizes altogether. Perhaps one might consider an NCAA sports tournament to bear...
GOLF
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: US Open champion announces split with coach after US Open victory

Emma Raducanu has announced a split with her coach Andrew Richardson following her victory at the US Open. The British star confirmed the pair will part ways as she eyes more success on the WTA Tour following her maiden Grand Slam victory at Flushing Meadows earlier this month.And after enjoying a homecoming following her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Leylah Fernandez, Raducanu announced her decision to swap coaches. “Obviously having such an experience with your team. It’s tough to have that conversation with anyone,” the 18-year-old said. “But I need someone who’s had that professional tour experience. I think for...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy