CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Looking back to when legendary former coach learned special UGA tradition

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on when legendary former Virginia Tech coach embraced an attempt to learn to “call the Dawgs” as a way of celebrating his son, Shane, joining UGA coach Kirby Smart’s first staff in 2016.

www.dawgnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Is Pursuing Another Sport

One of the NFL’s greatest running backs of all-time is pursuing another sport. Frank Gore, who believes he could still play football, has declined interest from teams across the league. He’s currently pursuing another sport. The 38-year-old running back has taken up boxing. Gore admitted that he’s been training for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Beamer
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Kirby Smart
Red and Black

Comparing UGA and South Carolina’s special teams

Both Georgia and South Carolina head into their SEC opener undefeated. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant 56-7 win over UAB while the Gamecocks are coming off a 20-17 win over East Carolina. In that game, Parker White hit a 36-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. With the Gamecocks coming to Sanford Stadium as underdogs, they will need special teams to execute for a chance to upset Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU officially gives legendary coach Dale Brown a tremendous honor

Dale Brown, a four-time SEC Coach of the Year, may have just received one of his greatest honors in coaching. Leadership at LSU has agreed to name the basketball court after him, Wilson Alexander of The Advocate reported. Brown burst on the scene at LSU with the 1972-73 team that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Up close look at the best tradition in college football

Clemson ran down the hill in front of a full-capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium for the first time since November 2019. The ACC Network and Clemson Football posted an up close looks at the Tigers’ first trip into Death Valley this season ahead of their matchup with in-state foe South Carolina State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#College Football#American Football#Classic City Lager#Dawgnation Daily
foxbaltimore.com

Coppin State To Honor Legendary Coach

Coppin State University was founded in 1900, but it wasn't until 97 years later that it achieved national fame. In 1997, the 15th seeded Eagles upset 2nd seed South Carolina in the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and for a couple of days, it seemed everyone in America was an Eagles fan. Coppin was on the map.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgnation.com

Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks quarterbacks, injuries and loudest SEC stadium

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he’s more comfortable with the Bulldogs’ quarterback room than past years, and it doesn’t sound particularly close. “Absolutely I am, way more so than years past where I didn’t really know all the way to Brock Vandagriff,” Smart said. “I’ve seen more of Brock Vandagriff now through the two weeks of doing the opponent work and he’s thrown RPOs, he’s been the other team’s quarterback, and he has got a gun.”
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Former UGA athletes honored with Arch Award for business success

Piedmont Bank and the University of Georgia Athletic Association partner to honor former student-athletes with the Piedmont Bank’s Arch Award. Honorees of the award have become successful business leaders applying the lessons learned at UGA. Honorees will be included in a special event during an upcoming Bulldog’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Former UGA running backs score in NFL's opening week

Former Georgia Bulldogs running backs are off to a solid start to begin the 2021 NFL season. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D’Andre Swift are the former UGA running backs in the NFL. Former Georgia star Todd Gurley remains a free agent at the moment. Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
fightinghawks.com

Legendary Stephen-Argyle Football Coach to Be Honored at Potato Bowl

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Mark Kroulik, who led 9-man Stephen-Argyle to seven state championships, will receive the UND Coaches Award of Merit during the 55th annual Potato Bowl USA game on Saturday, Sept. 18. Kroulik was a long time coach at Stephen and...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy