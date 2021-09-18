This home HIIT workout burns fat and improves VO2 Max in just 7 minutes, and it could even help prevent diabetes
Looking for a quick HIIT routine that you can do at home, with no equipment? This time-saver takes just seven minutes and comes courtesy of top PT Hayley Madigan. As Hayley explains, you can "improve insulin resistance, and therefore benefit women with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) as well as helping prevent Type 2 Diabetes," with these short, high-intensity bursts of exercise.www.t3.com
Comments / 0