CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

CBP shuts down Del Rio port of entry, border checkpoints in response to Haitian migrant surge

By Adam Shaw
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that it has shut down the Del Rio port of entry in response to the enormous migrant surge that has overwhelmed officials in the area. Fox News has learned that border checkpoints in the area have also been closed. While the port of entry...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps

Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration.  Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed. 
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I never saw them whipping anyone!' Photographer who took pictures of mounted border agents confronting illegal migrants says his pictures have been misconstrued

The photographer who took controversial photos at the Texas border says that the images have been dramatically misinterpreted. Despite hysterical accusations that mounted Border Patrol agents chased migrants with whips, photographer Paul Ratje says that he saw nothing of the sort at the border in Del Rio on Sunday. 'I've...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
actionnewsnow.com

Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas to reopen more than a week after migrant surge

The Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas was to reopen to vehicle traffic Saturday afternoon after a week-long shutdown prompted by a surge of migrants along the border with Mexico. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was to resume at 4 p.m. local time Saturday, and cargo traffic was to restart on Monday morning, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Fox11online.com

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Kamala compares the border crisis to ’SLAVERY’: VP says images of Border Protection agents trying to push back Haitian immigrants ‘evoked images of the worst moments of our history’

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday compared images of US Border Patrol Agents seeking to push back Haitian immigrants gathered in Del Rio Texas to the brutality of slavery. Harris went beyond earlier comments labeling the treatment 'horrible,' during an appearance on ABC's 'The View,' after agents photographed seeking to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mayorkas admits 30,000 Haitian migrants entered US as Del Rio camp is finally cleared: Homeland Security boss DOUBLES previous figure as he reveals 17,400 are applying to stay, 8,000 have been deported - but 2,600 are missing

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed on Friday that nearly 30,000 Haitian migrants have been encountered on the US-Mexico border as they try to enter the country. Additionally he noted that the camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, which serves the length of the border, has been...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Del Rio bridge camp empty following Haitian migrant surge

The last migrants camping under the Del Rio International Bridge, which connects Texas and Mexico, departed on Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced during a White House press briefing. Driving the news: Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, had arrived to the makeshift camp after crossing the southern border...
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Border Security#Eagle Pass#U S Border Patrol#House#Republican#The National Guard#Haitians#Dhs#Fox News
KTLA

All migrants cleared from border encampment under Texas bridge, officials say

No migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — had converged just days earlier seeking asylum, local and federal officials said. It’s a dramatic change from last Saturday, when the number peaked as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social […]
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
Vice

A Fleet of Prison Buses Is Being Deployed to Move Haitian Migrants

First it was Border Patrol agents mounted on horseback. Now it’s prison buses. The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has quietly dispatched “bus crews” from around the country to Del Rio, Texas, to help transport thousands of Haitian migrants who are camped underneath a bridge along the border, VICE News has learned, after speaking with multiple BOP employees who allege the agency has intentionally tried to avoid leaving a paper trail.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
New York Post

Haitian migrants assault ICE officials, pilots on deportation flights

Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S. have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the U.S...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US clears Haitian refugee camp in Del Rio, Texas

US authorities have cleared a makeshift camp of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas. The camp had drawn national attention in recent days as images of the squalid conditions and aggressive tactics by border patrol officers on horseback emerged in shocking photos and videos.US Customs and Border Protection officials have spent the past few days evacuating the camp and processing the estimated 10,000 migrants and refugees, many of whom are from Haiti, sending some on to processing centres elsewhere in the US, and deporting many back to Haiti.ââOn Thursday, the US special envoy for Haiti Daniel...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy