Omaha, NE

Neumann wins Mercy tourney

By Alex Eller Wahoo Newspaper
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA – The Class C No. 2 Wahoo Neumann Softball team got back to work as usual, as they rebounded from their first loss of the season earlier in the week by winning the Omaha Mercy tournament on Sept. 11. They did this by defeating South Sioux City 13-0, Mercy/Brownell-Talbot 10-2 and Wayne by a final of 11-1. Against the Cardinals, the Cavaliers wasted no time scoring. In their first at bat, Aubrey Sylliaasen led things off with a double and she was driven in two batters later by a single off the bat of Hattie Bohac.

