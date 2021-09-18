Friday night heroes across the state of Texas

Austin Jordan / courtesy of Jordan

The best prospects in the state of Texas put together some impressive performances on Thursday and Friday night.

Allen beat Tyler Legacy Thursday night with Steve Sarkisian in attendance. On Friday, Denton Guyer beat Atascocita behind a terrific performance by one of the states top junior signal callers.

Thursday games

Allen beat Tyler Legacy 49-28. Allen 2024 quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. hit on 20 of 27 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns (with one INT). Colorado commit Jordyn Tyson, the younger brother of Texas freshman wing Jaylon Tyson, caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a score. Texas Tech commit and Legacy RB Bryson Donnell rushed for 142 yards and three TDs on 11 totes. Texas commit and On300 RB Jamarion Miller rushed for 79 yards on 12 attempts.

Katy beat The Woodlands 21-14. The Woodlands 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer connected on 19 of 29 passers for 165 yards and a TD (with one INT). He added 51 rushing yards and a TD.

Denton Ryan beat Denton High 55-28. Texas commit and On300 safety Austin Jordan returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Junior Kalib Hicks ran for 56 yards and two scores. Fellow junior Jordyn Bailey caught two passes for 57 yards and a TD.

Wichita Dallas Hirschi beat up on Vernon 62-14. Junior running back A’Marion Peterson posted 91 yards and four scores on 13 totes.

Garland Rowlett took South Garland behind the woodshed 50-0. Class of 2023 receiver Ernest Thomas caught five passes for 123 yards and a TD.

Austin LBJ got the better of Liberty Hill 41-34. LBJ 2024 athlete Fatu Mukuba hauled in four passes for 40 yards.

Friday games

Denton Guyer beat Atascocita 46-35 behind junior quarterback Jackson Arnold. Arnold hit on 29 of 41 passes for 337 yards and three TDs. In the loss Chase Sowell caught seven passes for 135 yards and two TDs. Freshman running back Tory Blaylock rushed for 42 yards on 11 carries.

Frisco Liberty beat Frisco Memorial 56-38. On3 5-star Evan Stewart caught four passes for 102 yards and a TD. Junior quarterback Keldric Luster passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 227 yards and five scores. Utah verbal Zion Steptoe caught six passes for 49 yards in the loss.

Prosper High took down Arlington Lamar 35-7 with senior receiver Tyler Bailey catching seven passes for 106 yards and two scores.

Arlington Seguin beat Cleburne 69-28 behind Oklahoma commit Xavion Brice. Brice hit on eight of 12 passes for 95 yards and rushed for 117 yards and three scores.

Rockwall-Heath beat up on McKinney North 70-35. Indiana commit Josh Hoover connected on 17 of 23 for 265 yards and three touchdowns with an INT. Minnesota commit Zach Evans rushed for 130 yards and three scores on 15 totes. Baylor verbal Jordan Nabors caught seven passes for 111 yards and a score. On300 receiver and Auburn commit Jay Fair caught four passes for 58 yards and two TDs.

Lucas Lovejoy beat up on Denison 49-7. Lovejoy 2024 receiver Parker Livingston caught four passes for 124 yards and a score. Junior Jaxson Lavender caught four passes for 65 yards. Notre Dame commit Jadarian Price rushed for 40 yards, and caught 46 yards in passes in the loss.

Frisco Lone Star beat Frisco Independence 38-21. Boise State commit Ashton Jeanty posted 99 rushing yards and three scores, and added 87 receiving yards and two additional TDs.

Garland Sachse took out Garland Lakeview Centennial 56-21. Virginia Tech commit Alex Orji rushed for 120 yards and three TDs, and passed for 282 yards and five scores.

Southlake Carroll took care of Arlington Martin 31-7. Carroll 2023 quarterback Kaden Anderson completed 11 of 23 for 196 yards and two TDs with two INTs. Junior Owen Allen carried the rock 24 times for 161 yards and two scores. Boston College verbal R.J. Maryland hauled in five passes for 90 yards and a TD. South Carolina verbal Landon Samson caught a pass for 14 yards. In the loss, junior Sergio Snider rushed for 52 yards on 12 attempts. On3 Top 100 defensive back Javien Toviano rushed for a touchdown.

Highland Park defeated Rockwall 52-31. HP junior quarterback Brennan Storer completed 17 of 20 passes for 227 yards and three TDs. Mississippi State commit Braedyn Locke hit on 16 of 24 passes for 133 yards and a TD in the loss. Class of 2023 receiver Noble Johnson caught three passes for 36 yards.

Klein Cain beat Katy Taylor 63-28. On300 receiver and TCU commit Matthew Golden caught seven passes for 187 yards and two scores.

Duncanville beat DeSoto 41-21. On3 top 100 junior receiver Johntay Cook caught three passes for 124 yards and a TD in the loss. Oregon commit Stephon Johnson posted seven receptions for 38 yards and a score.

Willis defeated A&M Consolidated 24-17 behind sophomore Derek Lagway. Lagway hit on 13 of 19 passers for 150 yards, and rushed for 54 yards. Willis senior Jadarius Brown caught seven passers for 103 yards.

Amarillo Tascosa beat San Angelo Central 46-28. On300 playmaker Major Everhart rushed for 155 yards and two TDs on just five totes.

Abilene got by Grand Prairie 35-28. In a losing effort, SMU verbal Savion Red passes for 138 yards and a score, and rushed for 137 yards and two TDs.

Braswell beat Eaton 38-28. Braswell 2023 WR Ja’Ryan Wallace hauled in nine passes for 117 yards and two scores. Class of 2023 TE Jaden Platt caught two passes for 31 yards in the loss.

West Orange-Stark beat Newton 40-26. USC commit DeAnthony Gatson rushed for 139 yards and two scores on 19 carries in the loss.

Plano Prestonwood beat Fort Worth All Saints 28-14. In the loss, junior speedy receiver Chris Palfreeman caught eight passes for 140 yards.

Lake Travis defeated San Marcos 45-6. LT junior signal caller Bo Edmundson completed 14 of 23 passes for 175 yards and a TD. Safety prospect Derrick Johnson ran for 73 yards and a couple of scores.

Klein Forest beat Bellaire 66-21. KF 2024 speedster Jelani Watkins caught five passes for 72 yards.

Euless Trinity took care of Boswell 55-20. On300 running back and Oklahoma State commit Ollie Gordon passed for 61 yards, and rushed for 152 yards and a score.

Dickinson beat Pasadena Dobie 48-27. On300 tight end and Texas A&M commit Donovan Green caught two passes for 68 yards and a score.

Midland Legacy bettered Arlington Bowie 29-0. Legacy 2022 running back Makhilyn Young rushed for 88 yards and two TDs. Sophomore signal caller Marcos Davila hit on eight of 12 passes for 137 yards and a score.