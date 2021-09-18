“For a research assistant, do you think there is an ethical responsibility to inform your supervisor/principal investigator if they change their analysis plan multiple times during the research project in a manner that verges on p-hacking?”
A reader who works as a research assistant and who wishes to remain anonymous writes:. I have a hypothetical question about ethics in statistics. For a research assistant, do you think there is an ethical responsibility to inform your supervisor/principal investigator if they change their analysis plan multiple times during the research project in a manner that verges on p-hacking? Or do you think that the hierarchy within this relationship places the burden on the supervisor/principal investigator and not the research assistant?statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu
