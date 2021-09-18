CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolly mammoth resurrection project receives $15 million boost

 7 days ago

We live in a time bookended by extremes. Many believe our future is in space, where one day humans will live across the solar system. Looking back, we see evidence of a wild planet where giant creatures once roamed, only to fall in the face of natural disasters that shaped the Earth we know today.

Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Made an Unprecedented Detection of Clouds on a Far-Off Exoplanet

Using data from multiple telescopes, scientists have detected clouds on a gas giant exoplanet some 520 light-years from Earth. So detailed were the observations, they even discerned the altitude of the clouds and the structure of the upper atmosphere, with the greatest precision yet. It's work that will help us better understand exoplanet atmospheres – and look for worlds that may have conditions hospitable to life, or biosignatures in their spectra. We're also getting closer to making weather reports for distant alien worlds. The exoplanet in question is WASP-127b, discovered in 2016. It's a hot and therefore puffy beast, orbiting so close...
AFP

Island-hopping: Genetics reveal how humans settled remote Pacific

Easter Island's famous megaliths have relatives on islands thousands of miles to the north and west -- and so did the people who created them, a study said Wednesday. Research showed that over a 250-year period separate groups of people set out from tiny islands east of Tahiti to settle Easter Island, the Marquesas and Raivavae -- archipelagos that are thousands of miles apart but all home to similar ancient statues. "These statues are only on those islands that are closely connected genetically," the study's lead author Alexander Ioannidis of Stanford University told AFP. Using cutting-edge analysis of modern DNA, Ioannidis and his team were able to map and date the first Polynesians' path of settlement, which began in Samoa and fanned out across the Pacific between the years 830 and 1360.
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
KRMG

Company working to bring back woolly mammoth

This isn’t “Cenozoic Park,” a sequel to “Jurassic Park.”. A company is really trying to bring long-extinct animals back to life. Scientists and entrepreneurs announced that they are going to bring back the woolly mammoth, The New York Times reported. The company, appropriately named Colossal, is hoping to put thousands...
ANIMALS
610 Sports Radio

Tech company hopes to return woolly mammoths to the Arctic tundra

It has been roughly 10,000 years since the woolly mammoth roamed the Earth, but now one company is trying to bring the creature back. Colossal, a tech company founded by Ben Lamm and George Church, was launched on Monday in hopes to "rapidly advance the field of species de-extinction," according to a press release from the company.
siliconhillsnews.com

Colossal Launches with $15 Million in Funding to Genetically Engineer Woolly Mammoths to Restore the Arctic Wilderness

Thousands of years ago, amid a warming climate, the woolly mammoth vanished into extinction. Now, serial entrepreneur Ben Lamm is teaming up with world-renowned geneticist and serial biotech entrepreneur George Church, Ph.D., to bring the woolly mammoth back to life. That’s the mission behind Colossal, a bioscience and genetics company...
959theriver.com

Woolly Mammoths Making A Comeback?

When Woolly Mammoths roamed the earth the world was a much different place. Ice Age and frozen tundra were the order of the day. Now I think most of us have seen Jurassic Park and the dinosaurs that were brought back with DNA from a past life. Well that may be happening with the Woolly Mammoth. Woolly mammoths were champion walkers. In the space of his lifetime, one single mammoth who trundled through the ancient Arctic traveled so persistently that his accumulated mileage would have been enough to circumnavigate the planet—twice. The clues come from geochemical isotopes locked inside the Ice Age beast’s tusk, a toothy time capsule that acts like an ancient mammoth tracker. The resurrection of these giant beasts is in part fantasy yet reality. A company, Colossal, believes that resurrecting the mammoth could plug a hole in the ecosystem left by their decline about 10,000 years ago. Mammoths once scraped away layers of snow so that cold air could reach the soil and maintain the permafrost. After they disappeared, the accumulated snow, with its insulating properties, meant the permafrost began to warm, releasing greenhouse gases. A stretch, but hey whatever works on slowing the global warming. For more on the Woolly Mammoths return, read below.
IBTimes

Bioscience Firm Claims Will Bring Back Extinct Woolly Mammoth

It is the elephant in the genomics room: can extinct species be resurrected? One bioscience firm insists they can, announcing Monday its intent to use emerging technology to restore the woolly mammoth to the Arctic tundra. New company Colossal, capitalizing on a partnership with a Harvard geneticist, said its species...
wcmu.org

Scientists Say They Could Bring Back Woolly Mammoths. But Maybe They Shouldn't

Using recovered DNA to "genetically resurrect" an extinct species — the central idea behind the Jurassic Park films — may be moving closer to reality with the creation this week of a new company that aims to bring back woolly mammoths thousands of years after the last of the giants disappeared from the Arctic tundra.
sciencealert.com

Bioscientists Have an Ambitious New Plan to Resurrect The Extinct Woolly Mammoth

It is the elephant in the genomics room: can extinct species be resurrected? One bioscience firm insists they can, announcing Monday its intent to use emerging technology to restore the woolly mammoth to the Arctic tundra. New company Colossal, capitalizing on a partnership with a Harvard geneticist, said its species...
Outsider.com

Harvard Scientists Get $15M to Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth and People are Not Convinced

Scientific advancements in genetics have been progressing at a rapid pace over the past few decades. In 1996, a team from the Roslin Institute in Scottland successfully cloned the first mammal, Dolly the Sheep, from a single adult cell. And in February, scientists extracted a complete DNA sequence from the tooth of a Woolly Mammoth. The sample roamed the earth over a million years ago. So now, Harvard Scientists want to use that DNA to clone the prehistoric creature.
