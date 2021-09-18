CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners outscore Royals 6-2

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Mariners outscored the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night. Whit Merrifield scored on an Andrew Benintendi single and Hunter Dozier hit a home run for the Royals runs. The Royals and Mariners play again Saturday evening. Kris Bubic will be on the mound for the Royals with the first pitch at 6:10 pm.

