Clemson should not panic just yet but something seems off with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Tigers’ next superstar has struggled in his first two starts as full-time starter. The numbers reflect the issues (54.1% completion percentage, two interceptions and only one touchdown), but what’s more concerning is the apparent regression in technique from 2020, when he stepped in temporarily for Trevor Lawrence as starter and pieced together transformative performances in huge games against Boston College and Notre Dame.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO