Steve Spurrier provides Florida blueprint for Alabama upset

Saturday’s college football slate is an exciting one. Arguably the best game of the bunch starts at 3:30 PM ET when No. 11 Florida hosts No. 1 Alabama. On the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday, longtime Gators head coach Steve Spurrier gave the keys to Florida pulling off the big upset against Alabama.

Spurrier: Florida just has to believe it can beat Alabama

Spurrier coached 12 seasons at Florida during his long coaching career. In those 12 years, the Gators won at least nine games in each season. Excluding the 1990 season, where Florida was not bowl eligible due violations under a previous regime, Spurrier led the Gators to a bowl in every season, winning seven. Spurrier thinks that if Florida wants to pull off the big time upset over Alabama, they just have to keep things simple.

“Well first of all, don’t beat yourself,” Spurrier said of what Florida must do to pull off the upset over Alabama. “Don’t have real stupid, careless turnovers that may lead to a touchdown. Make the other team earn their points and hopefully we can stay on the field. That game we beat Alabama 10, 11 years ago, there was only about eight or nine possessions each team. And I think we only punted twice; once during the game and one at the end. So, we punted twice. It was a fast game.

“If we can do that and keep it close and then maybe a big play will happen in the second half or fourth quarter and just believe. We have to believe we can play with these guys, that’s the first thing. I think Coach Mullen and the team actually believes we can play with these guys. If we’re going to beat them, we got to play better than them and that will be the key.”

Paul Finebaum predicted the outcome of the game earlier this week

While Spurrier definitely believes that Florida has a chance in the game against Alabama, Finebaum certainly does not. Finebaum doesn’t even think the game will be close.

“I really don’t think this will be a fourth quarter game,” Finebaum said via Al.com’s Mark Heim. “I don’t think Florida is in the same category as Alabama… Alabama’s gonna go down there and blow the opposition out.”

Alabama will be getting a key defensive contributor back against Florida. Linebacker Will Anderson took a helmet to the knee last weekend, but he is day-to-day and is expected to return on Saturday, although not in full capacity. Getting Anderson, one of the best linebackers and edge rushers in the nation, back against Florida will be huge. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said earlier in the week how important it is at pushing the pocket and pressuring the quarterback against a Florida team that has two dynamic weapons leading its offense.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has had an explosive start to the season with limited snaps, is expected to play against Alabama. Richardson came up with a hamstring injury on the end of a long touchdown run last weekend. If Florida wants to show that Spurrier is right in that the Gators have a chance, they must be able to match Alabama’s high powered offense.