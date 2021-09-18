CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Steve Spurrier provides Florida blueprint for Alabama upset

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NeEqb_0c0I9MZY00
Rob Foldy via Getty Images.

Saturday’s college football slate is an exciting one. Arguably the best game of the bunch starts at 3:30 PM ET when No. 11 Florida hosts No. 1 Alabama. On the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday, longtime Gators head coach Steve Spurrier gave the keys to Florida pulling off the big upset against Alabama.

Spurrier: Florida just has to believe it can beat Alabama

Spurrier coached 12 seasons at Florida during his long coaching career. In those 12 years, the Gators won at least nine games in each season. Excluding the 1990 season, where Florida was not bowl eligible due violations under a previous regime, Spurrier led the Gators to a bowl in every season, winning seven. Spurrier thinks that if Florida wants to pull off the big time upset over Alabama, they just have to keep things simple.

“Well first of all, don’t beat yourself,” Spurrier said of what Florida must do to pull off the upset over Alabama. “Don’t have real stupid, careless turnovers that may lead to a touchdown. Make the other team earn their points and hopefully we can stay on the field. That game we beat Alabama 10, 11 years ago, there was only about eight or nine possessions each team. And I think we only punted twice; once during the game and one at the end. So, we punted twice. It was a fast game.

“If we can do that and keep it close and then maybe a big play will happen in the second half or fourth quarter and just believe. We have to believe we can play with these guys, that’s the first thing. I think Coach Mullen and the team actually believes we can play with these guys. If we’re going to beat them, we got to play better than them and that will be the key.”

Paul Finebaum predicted the outcome of the game earlier this week

While Spurrier definitely believes that Florida has a chance in the game against Alabama, Finebaum certainly does not. Finebaum doesn’t even think the game will be close.

“I really don’t think this will be a fourth quarter game,” Finebaum said via Al.com’s Mark Heim. “I don’t think Florida is in the same category as Alabama… Alabama’s gonna go down there and blow the opposition out.”

Alabama will be getting a key defensive contributor back against Florida. Linebacker Will Anderson took a helmet to the knee last weekend, but he is day-to-day and is expected to return on Saturday, although not in full capacity. Getting Anderson, one of the best linebackers and edge rushers in the nation, back against Florida will be huge. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said earlier in the week how important it is at pushing the pocket and pressuring the quarterback against a Florida team that has two dynamic weapons leading its offense.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has had an explosive start to the season with limited snaps, is expected to play against Alabama. Richardson came up with a hamstring injury on the end of a long touchdown run last weekend. If Florida wants to show that Spurrier is right in that the Gators have a chance, they must be able to match Alabama’s high powered offense.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts outcome of Florida vs. Alabama.

Alabama and Florida are set to face off on Saturday in what could become one of the most entertaining college football games of the season. Coming into the game, Alabama is ranked No. 1 while Florida sits at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Despite some questions at quarterback for Florida, this game could very well turn into a high scoring shootout. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, however, does not think that the game will be very close.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Anderson, AL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Scarlet Nation

Diving Deep into the loaded Florida-Alabama visitors list

As week three of College Football arrives, the No. 11 Florida Gators will take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC showdown for the ages. The Gators will have no shortage of recruiting talent on campus as UF will play host to over 35-plus Rivals250 prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
floridagators.com

SEC Nation Headed to the Swamp for Florida-Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – SEC Network announced Sunday that its weekly traveling show SEC Nation Supplemented by Aflac, will be making its way to Gainesville to broadcast from the site of this year's anticipated SEC matchup between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide. SEC Nation, co-hosted by Gators alumna...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
saturdaydownsouth.com

3 matchups that will define the Alabama-Florida game

Florida welcomes No. 1 Alabama to The Swamp Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) in a rematch of last season’s epic SEC Championship Game, won 52-46 by the Crimson Tide. The Gators enter the game as a 15.5-point underdog, the largest home underdog Florida has been this century and only the 4th time in 42 years that Florida has been a double-digit home underdog. As the game has drawn closer, it’s difficult to find many folks who even think this game will be competitive. Paul Finebaum praised the environment in The Swamp as “one of the toughest arenas in college football for a visiting team,” but said he still doesn’t expect Alabama to be pushed. Other national writers and analysts have expressed similar sentiments.
NFL
floridagators.com

Florida-Alabama: What You Need to Know

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida football team is back at the Swamp Saturday as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first SEC matchup of the year. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is back at full capacity, bringing some exciting changes to the Gators game day experience. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator Insider: Florida-Alabama preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There have been a lot of superlatives tossed out to describe Saturday’s mammoth Florida-Alabama matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Here is one more for historical context. You have to go back to 2006 for the last top-15 matchup that served as the Gators’ SEC opener. September games don’t get bigger than the clash between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 11 Gators, the first visit by an undefeated, top-ranked defending national champ in 19 years. With that level of hype set, Steve Russell breaks it all down in this week’s Gator Insider.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Blueprint#American Football#Gators
On3.com

Florida announces a sellout for the Alabama game

The Florida Gators announced that their game against Alabama on Sept. 18 in Gainesville will be a sellout. The news comes as no surprise as Nick Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide have been one of the toughest tickets in college football over the past decade. Gators quarterback controversy. One...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Florida quarterbacks pose problem for Alabama

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 12th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms, and for the first time “The Grand Experiment” has a new reigning king. The Hero, Ben Abercrombie, joined the party in 2020 and wasted no time schooling Joe on college football.
NFL
247Sports

Florida unfazed by the Alabama hype, big spread

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- For a team that has lost seven straight meetings in the series to Alabama, Florida sure doesn't seem to lack any confidence heading into this week's showdown in the Swamp. With the No. 11 Gators set to play host to the No. 1 Crimson Tide on Saturday,...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Montgomery Advertiser

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson exits with injury, “questionable” for Florida

Alabama coach Nick Saban said All-America defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was “questionable” for Saturday’s SEC opener Florida after a possible knee injury. Anderson “went out, we’re checking out his knee and he’s questionable” this Saban said in his postgame press conference. A sophomore standout, Anderson left the Mercer game...
ALABAMA STATE
click orlando

Florida vs. Alabama: How to watch, stream, listen

The Florida Gators will play in the CBS college football game of the week as the team hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM. How to stream the game? CBSsports.com. Who are the announcers for...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Florida - Alabama pregame notes

The No. 11 ranked Florida Gators have their biggest test of the season thus far with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Gainesville for a week three match up. Both teams enter this match up undefeated and 2-0 on the year. Alabama is coming off a win against Mercer this past weekend and the Gators took down USF. This game is a rematch of last years SEC Championship game. This game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on CBS.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy