Poll: Which Tokyo Game Show showcase are you most looking forward to?

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Game Show is almost here, bringing a packed schedule with it, so for this week's poll we'd like to know: which showcase are you most looking forward to?. Microsoft will be holding a 50-minute showcase on September 30th with "exclusive news and content to share." Square Enix will also be there with Square Enix Presents on October 1st, while Konami, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and more will all be holding livestreams. It's a varied lineup of attending companies, and although we don't yet have much idea of what to expect from each, it promises to be an interesting event. For this week's poll, let us know which showcase you're most looking forward to by voting below, and tell us what you're hoping to see in the comments!

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

