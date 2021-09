Hockey is back folks. The first event of training camp for the Vancouver Canucks was held on Friday in the form of a 12-player rookie camp that included the likes of top prospects Vasily Podkolzin , Danila Klimovich, Jett Woo, and rather unexpectedly, goaltender Mike DiPietro (more on him later). It wasn’t the Penticton Young Stars Tournament or the Traverse City Prospects Tournament, but it still was an opportunity to see some of the Canucks prospects on the ice after a long offseason. Especially players like Connor Lockhart who have not seen action in over a year.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO