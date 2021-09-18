CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Florida

By Clint Lamb
The Alabama football team on the road in Week Three taking on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Both teams are currently 2-0 and ranked in or near the top 10, making this a tough SEC opener for the Crimson Tide.

In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for your Saturday. That includes TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series.

When, Where

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Fla.)

How to Watch, Listen

Broadcast: CBS

Crew: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Live Streaming: CBS Sports app + fuboTV

Radio: Westwood One Radio

Radio Crew: Jack Benjamin, Derek Rackley

How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates

Betting Information

Betting Line (VegasInsider): Alabama -14.5

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Series Record: 26-14 (Alabama leads)

Last Meeting: 2020 (Alabama won 52-46) — SEC championship

Win Streak: 7 games (Alabama)

On3.com

On3.com

