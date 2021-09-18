How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Florida
The Alabama football team on the road in Week Three taking on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Both teams are currently 2-0 and ranked in or near the top 10, making this a tough SEC opener for the Crimson Tide.
In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for your Saturday. That includes TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series.
When, Where
When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Fla.)
How to Watch, Listen
Broadcast: CBS
Crew: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl
Live Streaming: CBS Sports app + fuboTV
Radio: Westwood One Radio
Radio Crew: Jack Benjamin, Derek Rackley
How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates
Betting Information
Betting Line (VegasInsider): Alabama -14.5
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Series Record: 26-14 (Alabama leads)
Last Meeting: 2020 (Alabama won 52-46) — SEC championship
Win Streak: 7 games (Alabama)
