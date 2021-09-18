CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A survivor of an errant U,S. drone strike that killed 10 members of his family has demanded that those responsible be punished. Emal Ahmadi also said on Saturday that Washington’s apology wasn’t enough. A U.S. general called the Aug. 29 strike a “tragic mistake,” retracting Friday initial claims that the attack targeted an Islamic State militant. The strike came in the chaotic final phase of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. It was launched just days after an IS suicide bomber killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops at a crowded gate of the Kabul airport where thousands had gathered in hopes of getting on evacuation flights.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Armed Taliban fighters seen riding pedal boats on lake in Afghanistan

They’re taking their favorite weapons out on the water. More than two dozen Taliban fighters, armed with rocket launchers and assault rifles, were seen riding in colorful, swan-themed pedal boats at Band-e Amir National Park in the eastern Bamiyan province of Afghanistan Saturday. In one of the photos shared to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Drone Strike#Kabul#Associated Press Kabul#Ap#Islamic#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
AFP

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he did not know if a final strike in Afghanistan killed an aid worker rather than an Islamic State militant, saying an investigation was underway. In the last known hit before US troops ended their 20-year war in Afghanistan, a Reaper drone struck a car in Kabul as the Pentagon said it disrupted a plot by the Islamic State extremist movement for a new attack on the Kabul airport. But the brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, a worker for a US-based aid group who was killed, told AFP that 10 family members died. A video investigation by The New York Times later found that Ahmadi had been moving water cannisters, possibly raising unfounded suspicions. Blinken, asked during testimony at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee whether the strike killed an aid worker, said, "I don't know because we're reviewing it."
MILITARY
ABC7 Chicago

US military investigating Kabul drone strike

The U.S. military continues to review the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that it said prevented a car bomb attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at the airport in Kabul, but new questions continue to be raised about the strike in the wake of New York Times interviews with residents and relatives that indicate the driver targeted in the missile strike may have been a worker for an American aid agency.
MILITARY
wbtw.com

US confirms Kabul drone strike killed civilians

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed as many as 10 civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. For days after...
MILITARY
AFP

Top US, Russian generals meet in Helsinki

The US and Russian military chiefs of staff met Wednesday in Helsinki for the first time in 20 months, amid  Washington's hopes for support to continue surveillance of extremists in Afghanistan. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with Chief of Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, the first time since December 2019, Pentagon said in a statement. "The meeting was a continuation of talks aimed at improving military leadership communication between the two nations for the purposes of risk reduction and operational de-confliction," said Colonel Dave Butler, spokesperson for Milley. He gave no details, saying the two sides agreed to keep their conversation private.
POLITICS
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy