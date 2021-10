Four things the football teams from Kent State and Iowa can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:. The Golden Flashes lead the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 360 yards per game. that includes 494 yards on the ground last week in a 60-10 win over VMI. Kent State had success rushing the ball in its 41-10 loss at Texas A&M as well, gaining 226 yards. That total was the most allowed by the Aggies on the ground in nearly two years. Marquez Cooper, Xavier Williams and quarterback Dustin Crum all average over 65 rushing yards per game.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO