Lovecraft Meets Lara Croft in Dream Cycle

By Mark Steighner
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know that it’s a thing to knock early access games, or to be a little suspect of titles that are still in their infancy, but I still think it’s exciting to roll the dice and discover a rough but promising gem just waiting to be polished. In any case, Dream Cycle certainly boasts a pedigree of connections to games, authors and genres that I enjoy, so I was happy to give it a look. For starters, it’s based (at least partially) on H. P. Lovecraft’s Dream Cycle stories, and set in the Dreamlands. Second, it’s designed by Lara Croft designer Toby Gard, someone who certainly knows about creating strong female lead characters. Lastly, it’s an action roleplaying game that focuses as much on stealth and magic as on melee combat.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Gard
Person
H. P. Lovecraft
