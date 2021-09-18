CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taz Files For New Trademark

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW announcer/manager Taz, under his real name, applied to trademark the term ‘Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You’ on September 14th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Here is the description:. “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services,...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files Trademarks For NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, & Brooks Jensen

On September 13, WWE filed three new trademarks. They include “NXT 2.0”, “Bron Breakker”, and “Brooks Jensen”. Mark For: BRON BREAKKER/BROOKS JENSEN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Effy Defeats Matt Cardona To Become The New Internet Champion

During Friday night’s “GCW Getlostalot” event, Effy defeated Matt Cardona to become the new Internet Champion. With the win, Effy ends Cardona’s decade-long reign with the championship. Effy’s win also prevents Cardona from being added to the GCW World Title match between Nick Gage and Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club next month.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On WWE Possibly Making A Change To Brand Split Rules

On Monday, WrestleVotes reported there had been talk within WWE that RAW was considered a big show as Roman Reigns would appear and it could impact the brand split rules. Reigns, who is the biggest full-time star that they have, was believed to give RAW a higher rating than usual.
WWE
Variety

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Sets January Date for TBS Move, ‘Rampage’ to Remain on TNT

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially set the date for “Dynamite’s” move to TBS. The pro wrestling promotion’s flagship weekly series will move from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022. Until then, new episodes will continue to air weekly on TNT Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. However, the recently launched sister show “AEW: Rampage” will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. “Rampage” debuted on TNT on Aug. 13 and airs weekly on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. AEW has proven to be a strong ratings draw for the Turner networks, with “AEW:Dynamite” ranking as the number one...
WWE
fighterfans.com

WWE Draft: Potential spoiler on a massive move to SmackDown

The WWE Draft will be taking place on Friday, October 1st at WWE SmackDown and running through to Monday, October 4th on Monday Night RAW. According to a recent local advertisement, we may have already discovered one of the major WWE Draft moves that is set to take place in a couple of weeks.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Ticket Sales For Upcoming Episodes Of AEW Dynamite & Rampage

You can check out some updated ticket sales for several upcoming AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. The November 5th AEW Rampage TV tapings at the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis, MO already has 4,230 tickets out. The September 29th AEW Dynamite TV...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Recalls AEW Dynamite Segment That Upset TNT

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho recalled in an incident where TNT was angry about him smoking in a segment. He said,. “TNT is rolling with it because the ratings are great and the demo is high. Obviously, there’s certain things we’ve been reprimanded for, there are a few things I could tell you. We’re not stupid, if there’s something that goes on that the parent company doesn’t like, we don’t do it anymore. That’s why AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take a few chances and we’re not worried about taking chances or getting slapped on the wrist if we do something that we shouldn’t do. We just don’t do it again,” he said.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Weekend, Program Lineup For Peacock

WWE has announced a special “Extreme Rules” weekend lineup on Peacock and the WWE Network (internationally). WWE Extreme Rules will be airing live on Peacock this Sunday, September 26th. Here is the official statement from WWE:. Get set for WWE Extreme Rules with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

This Week’s AEW Rankings: Ruby Soho Drops, More

AEW has released this week’s official rankings, which you can below:. AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (7-1-1 in 2021, 50-14-1 overall) AEW TNT Champion: Miro (13-0 in 2021, 20-1 overall) 1. Orange Cassidy (16-1-1 in 2021, 42-12-2 overall) (LR: #1) 2. Powerhouse Hobbs (16-2 in 2021, 29-13 overall) (LR: #2)
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Is Teaming With MGM To Bring Back American Gladiators

Deadline reported today that MGM and WWE are teaming up to bring back the classic competition series “American Gladiators.”. Mark Burnett and his team are pitching a reimagined version of the show. As it stands right now, there are no details on what network or streaming service it will air on.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Possible Plans For WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Earlier this month it was reported that the working plan internally was for WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas to take place over the course of two-nights. Thus, the show is now scheduled for Saturday, April 2, and Sunday April 3. Originally, WWE announced the event would go down on April 3.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is coming up this Sunday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? Which superstars surprisingly weren’t booked on the lineup? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Six-Man Tag Team Match Advertised For Draft Night Edition Of WWE RAW

WWE will hold this year’s Draft next month with the first night on October 1st on Friday Night SmackDown from Nashville, TN. It will continue on the October 4 edition of Monday Night RAW from Baltimore, Maryland. Fans have picked up local ads running in Nashville advertising Drew McIntyre and...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage Grand Slam Results (9/24/2021)

Here are quick results for the episode of AEW Rampage Grand Slam airing September 24th, 2021. If you missed it, here are the results for Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam. AEW Rampage Grand Slam Results (9/24/2021) #1. CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) — Winner: CM Punk. #2. Super Kliq,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Files Brock Lesnar And John Cena Related Trademarks

On September 8, WWE filed trademarks related to Brock Lesnar and John Cena. For Lesnar, it’s his “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat” mantra to be used for merchandising purposes. Lesnar returned at last month’s SummerSlam and started up his feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below is the full description:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch, making her “Big Time Becks” nickname official. Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark for the term on September 13th. “BIG TIME BECKS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademark For John Cena’s Peacock Series WWE Evil

WWE is preparing for its upcoming WWE Evil series from John Cena, filing a trademark for the title. Fightful reports that the company filed a new trademark for WWE Evil on September 8th. Cena is creating, narrating and executive producing the series, which was ordered by Peacock back in May....
WWE

