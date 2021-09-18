Taz Files For New Trademark

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho recalled in an incident where TNT was angry about him smoking in a segment. He said,. “TNT is rolling with it because the ratings are great and the demo is high. Obviously, there’s certain things we’ve been reprimanded for, there are a few things I could tell you. We’re not stupid, if there’s something that goes on that the parent company doesn’t like, we don’t do it anymore. That’s why AEW is as successful as we are because we’re not afraid to take a few chances and we’re not worried about taking chances or getting slapped on the wrist if we do something that we shouldn’t do. We just don’t do it again,” he said.

