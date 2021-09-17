Transfer Whatsapp Data

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

Hey guys I would love to here your suggestions related to this. I am an IPhone User since 2017 now going to try android again (didn't decide yet which one). The main issue is which app can help me transfer my IOS WhatsApp data to my android. kindly suggest me...

infosecurity-magazine.com

WhatsApp to Roll Out Encrypted Backups

Messaging giant WhatsApp is set to roll out end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) backups later this year, in what privacy campaigners claim to be another win for user privacy and security. The Facebook-owned company said it had designed an entirely new system for encryption key storage to support the new service. “With...
allaboutwindowsphone.com

Link Whatsapp on your PC/Mac through to Whatsapp on your phone

If you head into Whatsapp's Settings now on your smartphone then you should see the invitation to 'join the multi-device beta'. The limitations are pretty fair - anyone with a really old Whatsapp version may not be able to see your communications. But most legacy Whatsapp installs have now dropped off anyway (including Windows 10 Mobile, sadly), so this shouldn't be a problem in practice.
xda-developers

How to Migrate your WhatsApp Data from iPhone to Android (Samsung Galaxy phones)

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging services all over the world. While it has improved over the years with new features and additions, one major caveat was the inability to transfer chats across platforms. WhatsApp does offer backup and restore functionality but it only works when switching from one Android to another, or one iPhone to another.
lifewire.com

WhatsApp Testing Directories for Local Businesses

WhatsApp has announced a limited test run of local business directories, allowing users to search for shops, restaurants, and more straight from the app. The new feature currently is being tested in São Paulo, Brazil, with plans to include thousands of individual businesses in the area. With entries for everything from retail shops to restaurants and cafes, as well as specialized services.
techacrobat.com

Today WhatsApp has removed its feature called WhatsApp Messenger Rooms

The facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has been continuously adding new features to enhance the user’s experience. Recently the company has released the new multi-device beta test features for its iOS users. WhatsApp has been functioning on new WhatsApp features, including a group icon editor and transferring chats from Android devices to iOS devices.
kalw.org

Media Roundtable: What Data Does WhatsApp Collect From Its Users?

On this week's Media Roundtable, we talk about a recent Propublica investigation revealing how Facebook undermines privacy protections for its 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. According to Propublica, WhatsApp has more than 1,000 contract workers filling floors of office buildings in Austin, Texas, Dublin and Singapore. Seated at computers in pods organized by work assignments, these hourly workers use special Facebook software to sift through millions of private messages, images and videos.
HackerNoon

Everything Wrong with the WhatsApp Business Model

There is a bizarre acceptance in this industry that commodifying user data is the only way to cut a profit. Many of these products and platforms make it either nearly impossible or incomprehensibly frustrating for users to opt-out of sharing data. There are many alternate options for businesses to use as revenue streams without requiring users to give up their privacy in return. The good news is that a business doesn’t have to be overly creative to implement them, and there are plenty of alternative methods.
dotesports.com

How to transfer data between mobiles on Pokémon UNITE

The hotly anticipated release of Pokémon UNITE on the mobile platform is almost here. When the popular game, which initially launched on the Nintendo Switch on July 21, reaches players’ pockets later this month, they may have to consider playing the handheld MOBA on multiple mobile devices. But for those...
xda-developers

[App][Beta] Priver: A social network where you have the control.

You can choose who can see which information and posts of you. That your boss can’t see the same as your friends. Priver is a place where you can make new contacts or write to existing friends. Create a post and decide who can see it:. - Everyone. - All...
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
MacRumors Forums

Here's the Best Way to Transfer Data From Your Old iPhone to a New iPhone 13

If you've got a new iPhone 13 to replace your current iPhone, there are a few ways you can migrate your data across to the new device. You can restore your apps, data, and settings from your most recent iCloud backup, restore from a backup on your computer, or you can use device-to-device migration to transfer your data directly from your previous ‌iPhone‌ to your new one. There are currently known issues with restoring your data from a backup, so this article focuses on how to perform a wireless device-to-device migration.
xda-developers

The Your Phone app for Windows 11 is getting a new UI

During this week’s Surface event, Microsoft announced the Surface Duo 2, the latest iteration of its dual-screen smartphone. While the device itself is packing some much-needed improvements – as we noted in our hands-on – Microsoft is also working to improve the experience for accessing your phone from your PC. This is done through the Your Phone app, and during the event we got a glimpse at a new UI for the app in Windows 11, which makes it more accessible.
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
TechCrunch

Ireland probes TikTok’s handling of kids’ data and transfers to China

The first covers how TikTok handles children’s data, and whether it complies with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. The DPC also said it will examine TikTok’s transfers of personal data to China, where its parent entity is based — looking to see if the company meets requirements set out in the regulation covering personal data transfers to third countries.
makeuseof.com

A Guide to Mac Data Transfer Options: Wired and Wireless Solutions

As technology advances, data transfer protocols evolve, and yesterday’s best technique for moving files between devices may not be ideal today. Our options have expanded over the years, and choosing the best method for your purposes requires some research. Luckily, we’re here to help. Whether your goal is file transfer,...
