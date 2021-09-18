CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five people hurt, one critical in NYC overnight shootings

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were shot outside a Brooklyn lounge, one of two separate shootings across New York City overnight that left five people injured, police said. A 31-year-old man was fighting for his life after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people outside the Island CZ Lounge on Utica Avenue near Farragut Road in Flatbush at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the leg, while two men, ages 36 and 28, and a woman, 25, were also struck but expected to survive, cops said.

