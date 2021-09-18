Hawks Push Oregon State the Full-90; Fall 3-2

CORVALLIS, Ore. – In its first-ever meeting with a Pac-12 foe – a nationally ranked one at that – the University of North Dakota (2-4) battled toe-to-toe with Oregon State (8-0), keeping a clean sheet in the first half and equalizing less than a minute after the opening goal. However, the Fighting Hawks fell to the Beavers at Paul Lorenz Field, 3-2. Hannah Olson recorded her second goal of the season in the 56th minute and posted three shots in the match, while Bailey McNitt tallied her third of 2021 to try and rally the Fighting Hawks attack. The Beavers received 49 points in this week's United Soccer Coaches Poll, giving them the fourth-most points outside of the Top-25 poll.