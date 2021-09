Sep. 18—A 47-year-old woman was killed Friday evening after she pulled the SUV she was driving onto U.S. 40 into the path of a sedan in Bethel Twp. The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on U.S. 40, also known as West National Road, at Solar Drive, which is the entrance to a mobile home park north of Huber Heights, said Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff's Office.