PREP FOOTBALL: Warsaw dominates Northridge to hand Raiders first loss

WARSAW — The Northridge Raiders were already fighting an uphill battle heading into Friday night’s game.

Senior quarterback Micah Hochstetler was lost for the season earlier this week after it was determined he’d need ankle surgery. Sophomore quarterback Conner Roth had some solid moments against Warsaw, but a number of costly mistakes during the second half doomed the Raiders.

The Tigers would wear down Northridge behind a potent rushing attack and outscore the Raiders 27-0 during the final two quarters of play to hand their visiting Northern Lakes Conference opponent a 36-3 loss at Warsaw High School.

“Micah tried to go this week,” Northridge head coach Chad Eppley said. “But he wants to play some sort of sport in college, and if he would’ve kept going on the injury, he wouldn’t have been able to do anything in the future. … I think (Conner) did a pretty solid job, because going into Tuesday, he wasn’t our starting quarterback, we had another starting quarterback that got put into contact tracing. Conner really stepped up and did a good job I thought. On Tuesday, we’ll have a quarterback battle and see who ends up on top.”

On Northridge’s first drive of the game, Roth looked ready for the bright lights. He led the Raiders offense, with a solid mix of both run and pass, deep into Warsaw territory. The Raiders drove inside the Tigers 20-yard line, but a false start penalty coupled with Warsaw’s stingy defense caused Northridge to turn the ball over on downs.

Warsaw – powered by its triple-option offense – would take advantage by tearing up nearly a half quarter of clock on a 79-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by a one-yard run from Warsaw junior German Flores-Ortega early in the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, Roth and the Raiders continued to show the ability to move the ball consistently on Warsaw’s defense. Despite driving all the way down to the Warsaw five-yard line, Eppley opted for points. Sophomore kicker Dylan Ritchie would knock through a 22-yard field goal to make it 6-3 midway through the second quarter.

Less than two minutes before the half, Warsaw got the ball back deep in its own territory. A couple chunk plays, led by a 30-yard grab by Julius Jones, put the Tigers just inside Northridge’s 10-yard line with two seconds before half. Warsaw kicker Mason Smythe – who missed an extra point earlier in the game – knocked through a 29-yard field goal to put his team up 9-3 at half.

That smidge of momentum the Tigers had going into halftime tripled just seconds into the third quarter. Warsaw’s Jones turned on the afterburners, found a gap in the Northridge coverage team, and ran to pay dirt for an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown that extended Warsaw’s lead to 12 early in the third quarter.

“That was a big difference maker,” said Eppley of the return. “Also us not being able to finish drives throughout the game was a difference maker. Us having a bunch of two-way players was a difference maker. I’m sitting here giving you a bunch of excuses, but the fact of the matter is, Warsaw is a damn good football team.”

Turnovers became the outlier in the second half for the Raiders at the worst times. Later in the third quarter, down 15-3, Northridge was inside Warsaw’s 30. Roth looked deep for what would’ve been a big play to Kade Sainz, but Warsaw safety Theodore Katris jumped in front of the pass to catch a backbreaking turnover for the Raiders.

Northridge’s second turnover of the game – a fumble recovered by the Tigers – setup Warsaw for a 29-yard touchdown drive that featured Flores-Ortega’s second touchdown run of the game with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

During the final quarter of play, any hopes of a comeback for Northridge was thrashed after Roth’s second interception of the night fell into the arms of Katris once again inside the Warsaw 30.

From that point, the Northridge defense was gassed. The Tigers ran the ball and burned clock while picking up two more rushing touchdowns – a 36-yarder by Bryson Brown and a 14-yarder by Jayce Sawyer – in the fourth.

Northridge (4-1, 2-1 NLC) has a shot to redeem themselves against NorthWood (3-2, 2-1 NLC) at home next Friday. The Raiders still have a lot to play for, but the key will be whether they can win without their starting quarterback.

“We have a lot of goals still that don’t involve 6A Warsaw,” Eppley said. “This one hurts. We’re going to let it hurt for a bit, but then we gotta come back next week and get ready for NorthWood."

WARSAW 36, NORTHRIDGE 3

Northridge — 0; 3; 0; 0 — 3

Warsaw — 6; 3; 13; 14 — 36

Scoring Plays:

First Quarter

Second Quarter

WAR – (11:52) German Flores-Ortega 1 run (Mason Smythe kick no good)

NOR – (6:44) Dylan Ritchie 22 field goal

WAR – (:02) Mason Smythe 29 field goal

Third Quarter

WAR – (11:47) Julius Jones 88 kickoff return (two-point conversion failed)

WAR – (3:03) German Flores-Ortega 3 run (Mason Smythe kick)

Fourth Quarter

WAR – (9:01) Bryson Brown 36 run (Mason Smythe kick)

WAR – (3:36) Jayce Sawyer 14 run (Mason Smythe kick)