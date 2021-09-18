CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Good Old Days In The Days Of Old

By Robert Roe
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVc8O_0c0HzTBl00

Have you ever wondered, as we sink deeper and deeper into the morass that is social media, what people did with their time in earlier periods? I mean sure, I could watch TikTok videos of students defacing school property or barking like dogs all day long, but we can’t all be internet influencers. Before the web, there had to be more to life.

For example, prior to being buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, the folks of Pompeii had, if nothing else, a vibrant sense of humor. This was discovered courtesy of graffiti unearthed by archaeologists. “If anyone does not believe in Venus, they should gaze at my girlfriend” is just one of the bon mots found scribbled on the walls of Pompeii.

Other examples include “On April 19th, I made bread,” “Vibius Restitutus slept here alone and missed his darling Urbana,” “A small problem gets larger if you ignore it,” and instant classic “I’m amazed, O wall, that you have not fallen in ruins, you who support the tediousness of so many writers.”

The pithy artwork covered everything from what was, for their time, Yelp ratings (Wood-Working Shop of Potitus, next to a bar: “Would that you pay for all your tricks, innkeeper. You sell us water and keep the good wine for yourself”), insults (”Oh, Epaphras, thou art bald”), and eulogies (Pyrrhus to his chum Chias: I’m sorry to hear you are dead, and so, goodbye!”).

Not to mention sports commentary (“Epaphra is not good at ball games”), Reward notices (”A copper pot went missing from my shop. Anyone who returns it to me will be given 65 bronze sestertii. 20 more will be given for information leading to the capture of the thief”), and toasts (“Health to you, Victoria, and wherever you are may you sneeze sweetly.”).

Sadly, a treasure trove of topics are lost to time, thanks to erosion. Ninety percent of Pompeii’s graffiti has been destroyed, leaving but a hint at what seemed to be a fun place to visit on vacation.

Moving on to the Middle Ages. It would be easy to describe the period by saying there wasn’t any culture. That era was like Jan Brady sandwiched between younger sister Cindy (Greek influence) and older sibling Marsha (The enlightenment of the Renaissance). If the Middle Ages had a travel brochure, it would say, “Come for the Plague, Stay for the famine.”

If you like your Middle Ages to be Kings, Queens, and quests, you are bound to be disappointed. People of the time had little or no rights, war and illiteracy ran rampant, and if you did not share religious beliefs with the church, you were bound to have a bad day.

Superstition was the rule. Medicine and education were as scarce as gallant knights slaying dragons. Games and fairs offered a brief respite from the misery, while artistic talents grew outside the confines of the monastery. Other than that, it was a laundry list of leeches and leprosy.

Move forward to the Victorian Era, known for Gothic Revival architecture, The Great Exhibition of 1851 (the first World’s Fair), the emergence of photography, the rise of the middle class, and industrialization.

There was an explosion in the publishing industry, thanks to the works of the Brothers Grimm, Arthur Conan Doyle, and H.G. Wells. The introduction of the railway network made getaways to seaside towns available and affordable. Casinos and Dining Clubs were all the rage.

Brass bands and ‘The Bandstand’ became popular. Local fun fact: there was a bandstand on middle Market Street where legendary March King John Philip Sousa and his band would perform.

The circus and comic operas by Gilbert and Sullivan were in style. There was also an interest in the paranormal, with seances and mesmerism thrilling audiences. Sports of the day included cricket, cycling, croquet, horse-riding, and a new activity called tennis.

Let us push a few years forward to the 1900s. Specifically, the 1920s. They weren’t called the “Roaring Twenties” for nuthin. It was a time of Flappers (women with short, bobbed hair, loose drop-waisted dresses, a somewhat thin figure, and flashy jewelry), Jazz (representing a new hybrid style of music that combined Creole, ragtime, and blues), and Art Deco (glamorous, luxurious architecture).

The Harlem Renaissance (a social, artistic, intellectual, and political movement) grew during the period, as well as Suffrage (when American women could finally vote), and Precisionism (art known for geometric shapes and the smooth application of paint).

Prohibition (the banning of the production, transportation, sale, and even importation of any alcoholic beverages in the country) tried and failed to curb American’s appetite for all things alcohol. This caused the rise in a black market of booze peddled at Speakeasies.

Cinema was finding its stride with films such as “The Great Train Robbery,” the first-ever movie with a story sequence to splash across the big screen.

Those examples are just the tip of the iceberg. Which reminds me, I totally skipped over the opulent living typified by the passengers of the Titanic. Suffice it to say, with a few exceptions in the Middle Ages, people throughout the ages have taken the adage “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” to new heights. TikTok aside, we humans living today seem to continue that proud tradition.

Ledger-Independent

